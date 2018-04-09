Catherine Cachia and Lionel McDonald are having trouble remembering their first date. Not because it happened so long ago—although it has been over 12 years since they met—but because their courtship built slowly. “We worked together at the Eaton Centre, and Lionel would walk me home, to Bloor and Bathurst, then take the subway to his place in Scarborough,” says Cachia, before she’s interrupted by the cheerful babblings of their two-year-old daughter, ­Winnie. Parenthood hasn’t really changed their approach to style: “We get dressed way faster than before,” says McDonald. Cachia eventually quit her day job to pursue family photography and lettering art as a small business. She favours vintage and menswear, occasionally raiding her husband’s closet. McDonald is inspired by sportswear and music: “I’m into ’90s hip hop,” he says. “East Coast, definitely.” He also has an incredible sneaker collection. “I love Jordans,” he says. Before he can get into the details, Winnie interrupts him. She wants to say hello.

Their Current Obsessions

Retro Jordan 1 shoes

McDonald: “I’m passionate about sneakers, and this is one of my staples. It’s a classic.”

Smashbox lipstick in Be Legendary

Cachia: “Red lipstick seems to be the easiest and fastest way to feel put together.”

Swedish Hasbeens

Cachia: “I wear this style in the summer and in the fall with tights. The leather ages beautifully.”

Canadian Built tee by Peace Collective

McDonald: “It’s the brand that started the Toronto vs. Everyone print, but it’s so much more than just that one style.”