Reasons to Love Toronto Now

Because the cruise liners are coming

Tourists? Yes please. Transmissible diseases? No thank you

Photograph courtesy of Ports Toronto

Not long ago, cruise ships were vessels of super-spreading doom, anchored offshore in indefinite limbo. It’s no small feat, then, that tens of thousands of tourists will throw caution to the wind this summer and board boats bound not for the Bahamas or Hawaii, but for Toronto. That’s right—between May and October, the city expects to welcome a record 37 cruise ships. The thought of merry, unmasked throngs spilling onto our streets may be a bit disconcerting, but it’s terrific news for Toronto’s beleaguered bars, museums and tourist attractions. And we’ll admit that we can’t help but feel a little chuffed that, after two years trapped inside their homes, travellers have decided to dock at our shores.

