Reasons to Love Toronto Now

Because Sort Of is sort of the best thing on TV

Because Sort Of is sort of the best thing on TV

Bilal Baig’s boundary-busting new series captures the true heart of Toronto

By Patricia Karounos |  

By Patricia Karounos |  

Photograph courtesy of CBC

For Torontonians who are tired of watching their city masquerade as New York or Chicago onscreen, the breakout dramedy Sort Of is a rare treat. It’s a smart series that stars the city as itself: lively, unflinching and full of possibility. The show—co-created by playwright Bilal Baig and actor Fab Filippo—depicts characters who feel familiar and true, none more so than Sabi (Baig), a non-binary millennial juggling multiple identities: trendy bartender, nanny to hipster kids, a child of immigrant Pakistani parents. The show is compelling and wry, self-obsessed yet big-hearted.

When Sort Of debuted last fall on CBC and HBO Max, it marked many firsts: the first non-binary lead on Canadian TV, the first queer South Asian Muslim to star on Canadian prime time. It landed on Vanity Fair’s best-of list, earned a field-leading 13 Canadian Screen Awards nominations (though Baig refused to compete in gendered acting categories), and has been renewed for a second season. The accolades are nice, but the show would shine without them.

More Reasons to Love Toronto…

Topics: Reasons to love Toronto 2022

 

The Latest

A word from <em>Toronto Life&#8217;</em>s new editor-in-chief
City

A word from Toronto Life’s new editor-in-chief

25 Reasons to Love Toronto Now
City

25 Reasons to Love Toronto Now

<em>Toronto Life’</em>s Best Restaurants event is back
TL Insider

Toronto Life’s Best Restaurants event is back

Fourteen of the best cannabis-spiked sippers on the market
Food & Drink

Fourteen of the best cannabis-spiked sippers on the market

A Toronto family wanted more square footage and a yard. They found a $2-million townhouse in Yonge-St. Clair
Real Estate

A Toronto family wanted more square footage and a yard. They found a $2-million townhouse in Yonge-St. Clair

What’s on the menu at Beast Pizza, Scott Vivian’s new pizzeria serving meaty pies and whole-animal feasts
Food & Drink

What’s on the menu at Beast Pizza, Scott Vivian’s new pizzeria serving meaty pies and whole-animal feasts