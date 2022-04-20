Because Quayside will be a green dream

In this new vision for the waterfront land, surveillance is out and sustainable, affordable living is in

When Sidewalk Labs pulled out of Toronto—abandoning its plans to turn 12 acres of post-industrial wasteland along the waterfront into a high-tech neighbourhood—some were disappointed and others were relieved, but everyone was anxious for something cool to fill that forlorn plot just south of the Gardiner. Now, there’s a new vision for Quayside that everyone should be able to get behind. Nearly half of the land will be public green space, including a two-acre urban forest, while the rest will be shops, an arts venue and residences, 800 of them affordable. Even the mass-timber buildings—designed by Alison Brooks Architects and Adjaye Associates—will be green, with urban farms on their roofs. If all goes as planned, construction will begin in 2025 and, upon completion, it will be the world’s largest all-electric, zero-carbon community, a short streetcar ride from the core and steps from the revamped Port Lands.