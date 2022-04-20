Because Brampton is a new epicentre of World Cup talent

Because Brampton is a new epicentre of World Cup talent

And they’re gearing up to compete in Qatar in November

On a frigid afternoon this past March, Brampton native Cyle Larin sprinted down the pitch at BMO Field, pierced the Jamaican defence and tapped home the first goal of the game. Then came three more, two of them scored by fellow Bramptonians: 23-year-old prodigy Tajon Buchanan and winger Junior Hoilett. Canada ultimately whomped Jamaica 4-0, not only earning the team a ticket to the World Cup, but also proving that Brampton is a breeding ground for world-class footballers. Larin rose through the ranks of the Brampton Youth Soccer Club to become one of the most lethal strikers in Canadian history. Jonathan Osorio, who attended the same high school as Larin, helped Toronto FC win its first MLS championship in 2017. Now, they and other hotshots from Brampton, including 39-year-old team captain Atiba Hutchinson, are gearing up to compete in Qatar in November. No matter how far they go, the squad has already shown Canada deserves a place on the global soccer stage.