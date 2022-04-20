Because we stepped up for Ukraine

The war was half a world away, but that didn’t stop Toronto from finding ways to help

There are roughly 80,000 Ukrainians in Toronto. But when Russian missiles rained down on Ukraine in February, city dwellers of all cultures, ages and faiths sprang into action. Thousands marched to denounce Putin’s assault, and some brave souls even flew to Europe to fight or aid fleeing refugees. One military veteran raised more than $3 million to buy armour and medical supplies for Ukrainian troops. A team of arts producers organized an exhibition of paintings by the Ukrainian artist Taras Shevchenko and donated the proceeds. SickKids opened its doors to cancer-fighting refugees; local tech CEOs hired displaced programmers. In short, the outpouring of support was swift and steady. This may not be Canada’s fight, but Toronto made itself a staunch ally from afar.