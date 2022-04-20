Because affordable housing is finally, really, truly happening
By Kelsey Rolfe |
Homes, gas, food—the price of everything in this city is up. But finally, after decades of lip service and NIMBYism, real change is afoot. In November, the city adopted inclusionary zoning, a policy tool that requires new condos near major transit stations to make a portion of their units affordable. The sites shown here are just some of the projects under way, many of them offering mental health supports, food-security programs and other social services. The tally is 10,000 units—and counting. Together, these developments represent a crucial step in making sure every Torontonian has a place to rest their head.
1. 5207 Dundas Street West:640 units — apartments
2. 10 Wilby Crescent:233 units — condos
3. 50 Wilson Heights Boulevard:529 units — apartments
4. 150 Dunn Avenue:51 units — modular housing
5. 222 Spadina Avenue:84 units — apartments
6. 241 Sumach Street:189 units — apartments
7. 1631 Queen Street East:up to 140 units — apartments
8. 540 Cedarvale Avenue:59 units — modular housing
9. 777 Victoria Park Avenue:254 units —apartments
10. 705 Warden Avenue:275 units — apartments
11. 2444 Eglinton Avenue East:266 units — apartments
12. 36 Forest Manor Road:9 units — affordable ownership
13. 39 Dundalk Drive:57 units — modular housing
14. 158 Borough Drive:300 units — apartments