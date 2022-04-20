Reasons to Love Toronto Now

Because affordable housing is finally, really, truly happening

More than 10,000 units are in the works across Toronto right now

Homes, gas, food—the price of everything in this city is up. But finally, after decades of lip service and NIMBYism, real change is afoot. In November, the city adopted inclusionary zoning, a policy tool that requires new condos near major transit stations to make a portion of their units affordable. The sites shown here are just some of the projects under way, many of them offering mental health supports, food-security programs and other social services. The tally is 10,000 units—and counting. Together, these developments represent a crucial step in making sure every Torontonian has a place to rest their head.



1. 5207 Dundas Street West: 640 units — apartments

2. 10 Wilby Crescent: 233 units — condos

3. 50 Wilson Heights Boulevard: 529 units — apartments

4. 150 Dunn Avenue: 51 units — modular housing

5. 222 Spadina Avenue: 84 units — apartments

6. 241 Sumach Street: 189 units — apartments

7. 1631 Queen Street East: up to 140 units — apartments

8. 540 Cedarvale Avenue: 59 units — modular housing

9. 777 Victoria Park Avenue: 254 units —apartments

10. 705 Warden Avenue: 275 units — apartments

11. 2444 Eglinton Avenue East: 266 units — apartments

12. 36 Forest Manor Road: 9 units — affordable ownership

13. 39 Dundalk Drive: 57 units — modular housing

14. 158 Borough Drive: 300 units — apartments

15. 4626 Kingston Road: 86 units — modular housing