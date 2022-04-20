Reasons to Love Toronto Now

Because the kids are into Klimt

Lighthouse Immersive is making art enthusiasts out of all of us

By Graham Isador |  

At Lighthouse Immersive, you don’t just look at the works of van Gogh, Kahlo and Klimt, you live in them. Dazzling projections dance across every surface of the cavernous arts venue (a former Toronto Star warehouse), enveloping guests in sound, colour and endless photo ops—chances are sunflowers and starry nights have already invaded your Instagram feed. Purists might pooh-pooh the digitization of such masterpieces—we suspect van Gogh never envisioned his paintings like this—but the box office doesn’t lie. Lighthouse, which has welcomed millions of visitors since it opened in 2019, managed to survive the stop-start whiplash of pandemic restrictions by appealing to a crowd that might never darken the door of an art gallery. Now, the venue is offering a glimpse of what’s next with an equally inventive show by Canadian stage star Robert Lepage called Libraries at Night, a virtual-reality tour through 10 temples of literature both real and imagined.

