Because the burbs are booming

The cultural cradle
Scarborough has recently hatched a bevy of artistic talent, including R&B star Savannah Ré and Ontario poet laureate Randell Adjei. But no one has repped the east end quite like author Catherine Hernandez, whose moving novel Scarborough was adapted into an indie hit that wowed TIFF last fall. The stunningly shot coming-of-age story follows three kids grappling with neglect and abuse, and it sticks with you for weeks after you watch it.
The tech hotbed
Toronto and Waterloo are already tech meccas. Brampton is up next. Roughly 10 per cent of the city holds a STEM degree, and many of those whizzes are working at local tech offices—Amazon, Canon, robotics firm MDA—or sprouting their own ideas through two new start-up incubators: BHive, which is geared to foreign-born entrepreneurs, and the Ryerson Venture Zone, which has helped two dozen companies get off the ground.
The little Las Vegas
The massive casino that opened in Pickering last summer was just an amuse-bouche, the first taste of a forthcoming 40-acre adult entertainment playground called Durham Live. When complete, the multiplex will be a destination for weekend getaways and bachelor parties, featuring 150,000 square feet of retail space, a massive outdoor amphitheatre, several restaurants, a golf course, and a luxury hotel and spa.
After a three-year, $184-million restoration, it’s back and more beautiful than ever
The war was half a world away, but that didn’t stop Toronto from finding ways to help
And they’re gearing up to compete in Qatar in November
Bilal Baig’s boundary-busting new series captures the true heart of Toronto
How this 22-year-old international student gave a voice to exploited employees
The story behind a hand signal that’s preventing gender-based violence
Think of it as a wine tasting for sweet freaks
This drone delivered a set of lungs in six minutes
The Rexdale-bred rookie is the team’s first Canadian draft pick
In this new vision for the waterfront land, surveillance is out and sustainable, affordable living is in
Two new restaurants are offering up world-class pho and banh mi
Toronto’s most eccentric troubadour is masked and marvellous
Activate, a high-tech funhouse in Scarborough, is levelling up the city’s adult gaming scene
Yellowjackets star Kevin Alves has graduated from figure-skating prodigy to streaming celeb
The design duo behind Jems is bringing sexy (and safe) back
More than 10,000 units are in the works across Toronto right now
The folk singer’s stunning debut album mourns lives lost in Regent Park
And the cocktails are as gorgeous as the rooms
The High Park-bred pitcher is now one of the highest-ranking female executives in the MLB
Lighthouse Immersive is making art enthusiasts out of all of us
The new generation of high rise residences have energy-generating walls and windows
These made-in-Toronto brands are creating snazzy work attire that’s fit for the home or the office
Tourists? Yes please. Transmissible diseases? No thank you
His investments in Toronto tech, health care and Indigenous education make Ryan Reynolds a civic superhero