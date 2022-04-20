Because this guy is the city’s personal angel investor

His investments in Toronto tech, health care and Indigenous education make Ryan Reynolds a civic superhero



Yes, he’s from Vancouver, but lately Ryan Reynolds has been showering Toronto with a whole lot of love—and mountains of money. Last spring, he was part of the all-Canadian dream team—Drake, Michael J. Fox, a handful of pro athletes—that injected $750 million into Wealthsimple, the city’s buzziest fintech firm. He followed that up with a significant investment in the local cybersecurity start-up 1Password. The cash infusions could contribute to the creation of hundreds of local jobs, kicking our already fast-growing tech scene up to light speed. As if we needed another reason to fawn over the Deadpool dude, he’s raised more than $1 million for SickKids through an uproarious ugly-sweater campaign, and he and wife Blake Lively just donated another half million to Water First, a charity that educates young Indigenous people in water sciences.