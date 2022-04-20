Because this homegrown star is as talented on screen as he is on ice
Yellowjackets star Kevin Alves has graduated from figure-skating prodigy to streaming celeb
By Patricia Karounos |
He was six years old when he first saw Kurt Browning hit the ice in a clown costume. Alves knew then what he wanted to do with his life—not just to skate, but to act, too. At 16, he became the first male skater to compete internationally for Brazil, his mother’s native country. A few years later, he hung up his skates and landed roles on Degrassi and Netflix’s supernatural horror series Locke & Key. His true breakout moment arrived late last year with a role on the mystery hit Yellowjackets. The show follows a high school girls’ soccer team whose plane crashes in the middle of the Canadian wilderness. Alves’s character, Travis, the coach’s surly eldest son, would be easy to hate, but he lends tenderness to the bad-boy trope. Behind his big, brooding eyes, there’s an irresistible gentleness. With a new season on the way, it’s clear Alves is just getting started.