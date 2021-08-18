After 15 long months, Torontonians emerged from lockdown to a double-vaxxed summer of family reunions, hugs with friends, concerts, restaurants, gyms and roller coasters. Intimate stories from the city reawakening

It happened slowly, then all at once. First the patios opened, aglow with twinkly lights and crowded with wine-buzzed patrons, giddy to be out of their homes. Then there were picnics with long-lost friends. Then backyard family reunions. Soon we couldn’t walk a block without coming upon a park concert, an impromptu street party, an outdoor play. For the first time in forever, we danced, celebrated and hugged our grandparents. The memoirs below describe Toronto’s reawakening from the people who lived it. The best part? How wonderfully normal the whole thing felt. Now, with the fourth wave upon us, seems like as good a time as any to reflect on what reopening means to all of us.

