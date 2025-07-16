Twenty of Toronto’s best new patios to sit on this summer

It’s that time of year again when Torontonians come out of hibernation and descend on the nearest patio, terrace, balcony or porch. Who cares if the weather isn’t really that warm or even sunny—it’s almost (at least technically) summer, and we’re ready for the first alfresco drink of the season. Here, 20 new places to sip and snack outside this patio season.

There’s not one but two patios within the glorious culinary compound that is Waterworks Food Hall. The first, a streetside satellite operation from the cocktail wizards behind Civil Works, serves up a few of the award-winning bar’s signature creations along with some other warm-weather sippers (including one served in a hollowed-out pineapple). A second outdoor space can be found in the building’s cool and shady courtyard, and it’s home to a rotating list of vendors. The Grape Witches bring the wine on Wednesdays, and Island Oysters shuck bivalves every Sunday. Bonus: outside food is allowed—provided it comes from one of the food hall’s vendors, of which there are many to choose from.

Amadeu’s Restaurant was the beating heart of Kensington Market—the perfect place to people-watch and soak in the market’s energy (along with a few cheap pints). It recently closed, but Burdock was handed the keys from the old owners, and the brewery has opened a new tavern serving beer made just around the corner and plates to reference their Portuguese predecessors, like chorizo sausages and roast chicken. The wrap-around streetside patio remains a great place to put back a few cold ones.

Tacos, cold Mexican soda and a twinkling neon patio? It’s the perfect weekend plan. Taqueria Vegana’s plant-based birria tacos, tortas and crispy fried mushrooms are prime summertime snacks—saucy, spicy and just the right amount of messy. The Junction Triangle spot is great for impromptu pop-ins and fuel-ups.

A few months after opening, Riverside’s Amber Kitchen (run by a former Parallel chef) is already home to one of the neighbourhood’s most bumping brunches. Expect comfort food with a focus on baked goods: house-made sourdough bagels and cornmeal-coated potato baguettes, served with smoked salmon and pulled beef, respectively. On weekdays, grab a sandwich and a pint of something local and enjoy it on the Boulton Avenue patio.

On Dundas West, just north of Bloor and across from the train tracks, is Aisle 3, a Vietnamese snack bar tucked in a residential section of the Junction. On sunny days, guests can sit on the colourful, lantern-lit patio and dig in to fish sauce wings and shrimp toast while watching the UP Express whizz by. A menu of drinks from bartender Hung Vo (previously of BarChef) are non-alcoholic while they wait for their liquor licence but will eventually include a pho-inspired old fashioned.

This new pasta place has managed to create a peaceful respite on a busy stretch of Bathurst. The patio at Occhiolino is decked out with sea-foam-green tables and plenty of umbrellas to protect diners from the summer sun as they slurp saucy noodles and snack and sip on aperitivi-style dishes and drinks: fried calamari, spiedini, spritzes and swirls of soft serve.

When French bistro Pompette morphed into an Italian-leaning vinoteca last year, they made a few changes but kept the sweet garden patio. During the day, brunch and lunch bring behemoth breakfast sandwiches stuffed with pork fennel sausage, curried omelette and melty gruyère. The dinner menu then flips to pasta, lobster paccheri and mussels ’nduja.

Slowhand’s nine-by-seven-inch Detroit-style sourdough pizzas are best eaten hot, while the crust is crispy and airy and the cheese-pull potential is limitless. Guests can now do so on the pizzeria’s enclosed front patio, which was recently outfitted with picnic tables—perfect for splitting a few pies and cans of Avling’s S Car Go pilsner (Slowhand’s logo is a snail—get it?). Fun and adorable fact: students from Westview Centennial Secondary School helped to build the patio and fence as part of an initiative to get girls interested in skilled trades.

Maxime’s

This glam King West steakhouse is bringing its dry-aged cuts and tableside martini service to a chic new outdoor space. The vibe at Maxime’s is European charm with a Yorkville lean. Expect bistro tables, plenty of potted plants, fringed umbrellas and incredibly comfy cushioned chairs (no plastic patio furniture here).

For TikTok trendsetters, King West’s Public Gardens is currently the hottest reso. The food is Italian American (think mozzarella sticks, meatballs and vodka-pepperoni pizza), but let’s be honest: people come to this rooftop patio to see, be seen and peruse the extensive espresso martini menu.

Of course this cozy Bloorcourt restaurant has an equally homey back patio. It’s tucked around back, right across from a small parkette. Order the anchovy sandwiches and cheddar-pickle dips and always get dessert, especially if their decadent chocolate cake is available.

Figuring out where to go for after-work drinks just got easier for the Financial District crowd. In Good Spirits, the cocktail bar inside Table Fare and Social, recently opened a big new patio where they’re serving up pitchers of cocktails and boozy ice cream sandwiches. It’s perched on the fourth floor of the building—away from the hustle and bustle of busy Bay Street and high enough to be considered a rooftop.

Go full Lady and the Tramp at Florin, a new Italian trattoria in the Financial District. Split a plate of pappardelle on the restaurant’s just-opened patio, hidden down an alley and lined with ivy, or dig into patio-perfect dishes like fried zucchini with mascarpone mousse and grilled Argentine shrimp topped with burrata.

Can’t get a reservation at this year’s best restaurant? Make an impromptu bid for a seat on General Public’s Geary Street patio, lined with wrought iron tables and dark-green umbrellas. It’s the perfect perch for people-watching while sipping ice-cold martinis. And yes, caviar bumps are available outside.

Missing Fet Zun’s dual patios on Dupont? Good news: Casa Mezcal has relocated from Church Street into the sweet Annex space with a street-facing deck and a backyard patio dubbed Happy’s Beer Garden. Up front (as inside): nachos, quesadillas and fajitas. In the back: ice-cold beer from local brewers including Steadfast, Mascot, Blood Brothers and Fairweather.

East-enders can decamp to Rayah, a brand-new Cabbagetown café and bistro, for French Moroccan pastries and mint teas. Later in the day, split a shakshuka, pastilla or maakouda with friends in the rainbow-hued backyard garden, complete with fringed umbrellas. It’s the closest you’ll get to Marrakesh without leaving Toronto.

This sit-down sister spot to Bossanova Bottle Shop on Roncesvalles has always been a great place to grab a cheeky glass as early as 11 a.m. Their new streetside patio makes it an even more enticing place to open a bottle of wine or throw back a few beers, carefully curated by their sommelier-cicerone team.

The teeny-tiny foliage-filled patio behind Leslieville’s Ricky and Olivia is a great place to down some natural wine (glasses are $10 at happy hour) and a few plates of turnip cakes with chili crisp or latkes with brown butter. There are just 14 seats, however, and they’re available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Little Ese recently moved into the Trinity Bellwoods–adjacent space that Noce left behind. With it comes a park-facing 100-seat patio, pizza, poutine, chicken parm sandwiches and a whole menu of margaritas, each one available by the glass or—wait for it—tower.

Cop a squat on a brightly coloured stool or sit around a milk-crate table on this secluded back patio to escape the hustle and bustle of Queen West. Up for grabs: KFC chicken sliders, kimchi chicharron, and vibes courtesy of neon lights and a forest’s worth of greenery.