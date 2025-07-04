A dozen of the best dog-friendly patios in Toronto

Photo by @blacklabbeer/Instagram

If dogs are man’s best friend, why is it so hard to grab a beer with them?

While the city’s health inspector would be able to provide a more thorough answer, animals (who aren’t on the job) simply cannot enter establishments that sell food. Luckily, there are plenty of patios that not only allow four-legged patrons but welcome them with open paws.

A bunch of bars and restaurants really roll out the red carpet for canine companions. Some set out water bowls and treats for good boys and girls while others offer dedicated menus for dogs. Next time you’re out for a walk, make a pit stop at one of these pet-friendly patios.

Bring your furry friends to Henderson’s parking lot patio. If it starts raining or gets too hot, no problem—dogs are welcome to hang out inside this Junction Triangle brewery too. Bowls of cold water are available, as are Bark Brews, dog-friendly “beer.”

Leashed dogs can sidle up to this Ossington watering hole’s indoor human bar, but they’d probably be happier at the dedicated dog bar, a miniature version of Sweaty Betty’s complete with neon signs, replica “lick-er” bottles, treats, a water tap and a canine-friendly pale ale. Buy a Sweaty Betty’s–branded dog bandana on your way out—all proceeds from the dog menu and merch go toward local rescue organizations. It doesn’t get much dog-friendlier than that.

Not only does this Harbourfront hangout have a dog-friendly patio on the water, it has a full pawtio menu for pooches that includes Thanksgiving dinner, all year round: turkey, turkey liver and sweet potato, served by the ounce. It’s all washed down with some Beef Hound Ale, made with 21-day-aged Angus beef bone marrow, carrots and water. For dessert? A peanut butter pupsicle, of course.

The Danforth location of Sarang Kitchen also offers a full dog-friendly menu on their streetside patio. (They also let dogs inside the restaurant with advance notice.) The move: order Fido a Korean Bark-B-Q set, which includes rib-eye, sweet potato salad, egg, corn, cheese, rice and carrots with greek yogurt. Grill it tableside for your pooch, then let them chase it with a Pawgarita, a bone-broth concoction served in a cocktail glass with a yak-chew rim.

If this Queen East brewery’s name is any indication, it’s certainly pet friendly. Black Lab was opened in honour of the owner’s Labrador, Snoopy, who passed away in 2023 (but performed his job as mascot and greeter to the best of his ability until then). So, obviously, the brewery’s spacious patio and pet-friendly tap room are very welcome places for dogs. Will they be helpful during Wednesday trivia nights? No. Will they be happy to sit pretty after a walk down the nearby Martin Goodman Trail? Absolutely.

Grape Witches

Dogs are allowed at both locations of Grape Witches natural wine bar and bottle shop, but be warned: they will be fawned over. Bring Fido while you enjoy a bottle at the secret garden–style backyard patio at their Dundas West location or at either of their two patios at Waterworks Food Hall.

Shabri Kapoor, the owner of this east-end café and wine bar, named it Buvette Pacey after her dog, who holds court in the shop most days (and whose namesake is Pacey Witter, the Dawson’s Creek heart-throb). Other leashed dogs are allowed in to pick up orders (though the staff reserves the right to veto that depending on the situation), and all dogs are welcome to hang out on the patio while their humans enjoy coffee-based beverages, craft cocktails and natural wines.

Grab burgers and something for your furry bud at this King West surf-and-turf spot, which offers meals for dogs plus beds, bowls and even tiny tables. For humans: strip loins and buttery lobster rolls. For dogs: top-quality meat (fish, chicken or turkey) served by the half-cup and gently steamed to order.

Sure, the name references a hangover cure, but this Church Street institution is also a big fan of literal dogs. There’s even a wall featuring photos of their favourite puppy patrons. Take a seat on their heated patio, which is open all year, and pair a brew from Black Lab with the Big Dog burger.

Northwest of the Junction, at St. Clair and Runnymede, you’ll find High Park Brewery’s winterized wrap-around patio full of picnic tables. Human guests can partake in something from their 12 rotating taps, and dogs can enjoy a Pawppuccino (unsweetened applesauce with whipped cream) with a Woofer (a smashed beef patty on a potato roll). But only the best boys and girls end up on their wall of Polaroids. The retail shop sells cans of beer to go as well as beer can–shaped stuffies and branded bandanas.

Bring your pup to sit on the Drake’s streetside patio—one of the city’s original destinations to see and be seen—and watch Queen West go by. (Your dog probably wouldn’t mind if some of your bacon ended up on the ground.)

Given its proximity to the Berczy Park dog fountain, the patio of this Firkin pub is happy to welcome canine companions—and bartenders are known to hand out treats to those on their best behaviour.