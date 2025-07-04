/
1x
Advertisement
Proudly Canadian, obsessively Toronto. Subscribe to Toronto Life!
Food & Drink

A dozen of the best dog-friendly patios in Toronto

Complete with pawgaritas, puppy plates and beer for your four-legged friends

By Kate Dingwall
 | July 4, 2025
Copy link
A pug wearing a bandana sits on the patio at Black Lab Brewery
Photo by @blacklabbeer/Instagram

If dogs are man’s best friend, why is it so hard to grab a beer with them?

While the city’s health inspector would be able to provide a more thorough answer, animals (who aren’t on the job) simply cannot enter establishments that sell food. Luckily, there are plenty of patios that not only allow four-legged patrons but welcome them with open paws.

A bunch of bars and restaurants really roll out the red carpet for canine companions. Some set out water bowls and treats for good boys and girls while others offer dedicated menus for dogs. Next time you’re out for a walk, make a pit stop at one of these pet-friendly patios.

Related: Ten of Toronto’s best new patios to sit on this summer

The exterior and patio of Henderson Brewing Co.
Image by @hendersonbrewing
Henderson Brewing Co.

Bring your furry friends to Henderson’s parking lot patio. If it starts raining or gets too hot, no problem—dogs are welcome to hang out inside this Junction Triangle brewery too. Bowls of cold water are available, as are Bark Brews, dog-friendly “beer.”

Advertisement
A sign in the window of Sweaty Betty's, a bar in Toronto, saying it's dog friendly
Image by @sweatybettysbar
Sweaty Betty’s

Leashed dogs can sidle up to this Ossington watering hole’s indoor human bar, but they’d probably be happier at the dedicated dog bar, a miniature version of Sweaty Betty’s complete with neon signs, replica “lick-er” bottles, treats, a water tap and a canine-friendly pale ale. Buy a Sweaty Betty’s–branded dog bandana on your way out—all proceeds from the dog menu and merch go toward local rescue organizations. It doesn’t get much dog-friendlier than that.

A woman holds a dog on the patio at the Goodman Pub and Kitchen
Image by @thegoodmanpub
The Goodman Pub and Kitchen

Not only does this Harbourfront hangout have a dog-friendly patio on the water, it has a full pawtio menu for pooches that includes Thanksgiving dinner, all year round: turkey, turkey liver and sweet potato, served by the ounce. It’s all washed down with some Beef Hound Ale, made with 21-day-aged Angus beef bone marrow, carrots and water. For dessert? A peanut butter pupsicle, of course.

Sarang Kitchen

The Danforth location of Sarang Kitchen also offers a full dog-friendly menu on their streetside patio. (They also let dogs inside the restaurant with advance notice.) The move: order Fido a Korean Bark-B-Q set, which includes rib-eye, sweet potato salad, egg, corn, cheese, rice and carrots with greek yogurt. Grill it tableside for your pooch, then let them chase it with a Pawgarita, a bone-broth concoction served in a cocktail glass with a yak-chew rim.

A pug wearing a bandana sits on the patio at Black Lab Brewery
Photo by @blacklabbeer/Instagram
Black Lab Brewing

If this Queen East brewery’s name is any indication, it’s certainly pet friendly. Black Lab was opened in honour of the owner’s Labrador, Snoopy, who passed away in 2023 (but performed his job as mascot and greeter to the best of his ability until then). So, obviously, the brewery’s spacious patio and pet-friendly tap room are very welcome places for dogs. Will they be helpful during Wednesday trivia nights? No. Will they be happy to sit pretty after a walk down the nearby Martin Goodman Trail? Absolutely.

The patio at the Dundas West location of Grape Witches
Image courtesy of Grape Witches
Grape Witches

Dogs are allowed at both locations of Grape Witches natural wine bar and bottle shop, but be warned: they will be fawned over. Bring Fido while you enjoy a bottle at the secret garden–style backyard patio at their Dundas West location or at either of their two patios at Waterworks Food Hall.

Advertisement

Related: “We have over 100 cases of American wine trapped at the LCBO”—Toronto’s Grape Witches on what it’s like to run a bottle shop during a trade war

A person holds a dog on the patio at Buvette Pacey
Image by @buvette_paceyto
Buvette Pacey

Shabri Kapoor, the owner of this east-end café and wine bar, named it Buvette Pacey after her dog, who holds court in the shop most days (and whose namesake is Pacey Witter, the Dawson’s Creek heart-throb). Other leashed dogs are allowed in to pick up orders (though the staff reserves the right to veto that depending on the situation), and all dogs are welcome to hang out on the patio while their humans enjoy coffee-based beverages, craft cocktails and natural wines.

Lobster Burger Bar

Grab burgers and something for your furry bud at this King West surf-and-turf spot, which offers meals for dogs plus beds, bowls and even tiny tables. For humans: strip loins and buttery lobster rolls. For dogs: top-quality meat (fish, chicken or turkey) served by the half-cup and gently steamed to order.

The patio outside of Hair of the Dog Pub in Toronto
Image by @hairofthedogto
Hair of the Dog Pub

Sure, the name references a hangover cure, but this Church Street institution is also a big fan of literal dogs. There’s even a wall featuring photos of their favourite puppy patrons. Take a seat on their heated patio, which is open all year, and pair a brew from Black Lab with the Big Dog burger.

An aerial view of High Park Brewery
Image by @highparkbrewery
High Park Brewery

Northwest of the Junction, at St. Clair and Runnymede, you’ll find High Park Brewery’s winterized wrap-around patio full of picnic tables. Human guests can partake in something from their 12 rotating taps, and dogs can enjoy a Pawppuccino (unsweetened applesauce with whipped cream) with a Woofer (a smashed beef patty on a potato roll). But only the best boys and girls end up on their wall of Polaroids. The retail shop sells cans of beer to go as well as beer can–shaped stuffies and branded bandanas.

Advertisement
People sit on the patio at the Drake Hotel in Toronto
Image courtesy of The Drake
The Drake

Bring your pup to sit on the Drake’s streetside patio—one of the city’s original destinations to see and be seen—and watch Queen West go by. (Your dog probably wouldn’t mind if some of your bacon ended up on the ground.)

The Flatiron and Firkin

Given its proximity to the Berczy Park dog fountain, the patio of this Firkin pub is happy to welcome canine companions—and bartenders are known to hand out treats to those on their best behaviour.

THIS CITY

Obsessive coverage of Toronto, straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Kate Dingwall
Kate Dingwall

Kate Dingwall is a writer, author and photographer covering spirits, business, culture, fashion and travel. By night, she’s a working sommelier. She has worked with Flare, Food & Wine, Wine Enthusiast, Maxim, People, Southern Living, Rolling Stone, Eater, Elle, Toronto Life and the Toronto Star, among other publications. She frequently appears on both CTV and NPR, has co-authored a book on gin, judges Food & Wine’s Tastemakers and has strong opinions on the city’s best martini.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Big Stories

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance
Deep Dives

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber
Deep Dives

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber

Trump's Loss, Toronto's Gain: Meet the artists, professors, scientists and other luminaries ditching the US and moving north
Deep Dives

Trump’s Loss, Toronto’s Gain: Meet the artists, professors, scientists and other luminaries ditching the US and moving north

Dancing Queens: Patrons, staff and performers share their wildest memories of Crews and Tangos, Toronto’s most storied drag bar
Deep Dives

Dancing Queens: Patrons, staff and performers share their wildest memories of Crews and Tangos, Toronto’s most storied drag bar

Edward the Conqueror: The unlikely ascent of Canada’s telecom king
Deep Dives

Edward the Conqueror: The unlikely ascent of Canada’s telecom king

Lady Parts: Inside Meredith MacNeill and Jennifer Whalen’s new show, Small Achievable Goals
Deep Dives

Lady Parts: Inside Meredith MacNeill and Jennifer Whalen’s new show, Small Achievable Goals

Inside the Latest Issue

The August issue of Toronto Life features the battle between owners and renters in cottage country. Plus, our obsessive coverage of everything that matters now in the city.