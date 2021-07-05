What’s on the menu at Toronto Beach Club, the new lakeside lounge and patio at Woodbine Beach

Name: Toronto Beach Club Contact: 1681 Lake Shore Blvd E., thetorontobeachclub.com, @torontobeachclub Neighbourhood: The Beaches Owner: Scale Hospitality by Hanif Harji Chef: Ted Corrado (The Drake Hotel, Summerhill Market) Outdoor seating: A 176-seat patio Covid-19 safety measures: Strict mask policy for staff and patrons, frequent sanitization, limited capacity inside when indoor dining returns Accessibility: Fully accessible
The food
Corrado cooks up Mediterranean dishes with an emphasis on fresh seafood, local meat and tasty mezze like hand-sliced Iberian ham and crisp calamari with champagne aïoli. There’s also a raw menu with oysters, snow crab and an entire seafood platter loaded with lobster, mussels, shrimp and other under-the-sea treats, depending on what’s fresh and available that day. “When we’re out, we’re out,” says Harji about the seafood selection. For lighter bites to go with a cocktail or two, there’s a snack menu that’s offered between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. (think avocado labneh with grilled pita or burrata with smoked grapes).
Sign up for our newsletterThanks for signing up!
For the latest on Toronto this spring, subscribe to This CityNow, check your inbox to complete your subscription
We won’t ever use your email address for anything else
Want even more Toronto Life? Follow us on social media.
The drinks
With expansive wine and liquor menus alongside beer, champagne and cocktails, there’s not a lot you can’t drink here. The daytime cocktail menu is lighter and fruitier than the evening’s more potent offerings, but all of them incorporate creative house infusions like strawberry-infused Bacardi and lavender lime leaf cordial.
The space
In short, beachy European vibes permeate the place. There’s a big, breezy and plant-filled patio just steps from the water. It’s decorated with custom everything—tiles, furniture, upholstery. There’s a seamless flow between the indoor and outdoor dining rooms, flooding the space with light and fresh air no matter where you choose to sit. “I wanted to create a space for people who appreciate great food and service, but who also want to be entertained,” says Harji. Soon–depending on the night—you might catch an opera singer, a flamenco dancer or a five-piece band.