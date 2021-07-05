Food & Drink

What's on the menu at Toronto Beach Club, the new lakeside lounge and patio at Woodbine Beach

What’s on the menu at Toronto Beach Club, the new lakeside lounge and patio at Woodbine Beach

Name: Toronto Beach Club
Contact: 1681 Lake Shore Blvd E., thetorontobeachclub.com, @torontobeachclub
Neighbourhood: The Beaches
Owner: Scale Hospitality by Hanif Harji
Chef: Ted Corrado (The Drake Hotel, Summerhill Market)
Outdoor seating: A 176-seat patio
Covid-19 safety measures: Strict mask policy for staff and patrons, frequent sanitization, limited capacity inside when indoor dining returns
Accessibility: Fully accessible

The food

Corrado cooks up Mediterranean dishes with an emphasis on fresh seafood, local meat and tasty mezze like hand-sliced Iberian ham and crisp calamari with champagne aïoli. There’s also a raw menu with oysters, snow crab and an entire seafood platter loaded with lobster, mussels, shrimp and other under-the-sea treats, depending on what’s fresh and available that day. “When we’re out, we’re out,” says Harji about the seafood selection. For lighter bites to go with a cocktail or two, there’s a snack menu that’s offered between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. (think avocado labneh with grilled pita or burrata with smoked grapes).

Charcoal-grilled artichokes with mint pesto and Aleppo chili are the highest calling of artichoke—meaty, herbaceous and with smoky depth from the grill. $19.

 

Sea bream crudo with finger lime, lemon, and chili. See the translucent little pearls nestled near the chiles? That’s the inside of a finger lime, sometimes referred to as citrus caviar. The fruit looks a bit like a jalapeño pepper on the outside; inside, tiny pearls of zingy goodness. $21.

 

Vibrant and tender beef carpaccio with oyster crema, watercress and horseradish pangritata (breadcrumbs). Some capers and finely chopped chives add zing. $21.

 

The coconut “bomb” is coconut sorbet, finished with lime and Osetra caviar—one of the finest varieties available. It’s served with a dramatic dry-ice smoke effect, because why not? $26.

 

The lobster linguine with stretchy stracciatella, San Marzano tomatoes and spicy bomba. Here, the accents are just that—this pasta is all about complementing the starring crustacean. $36.

 

The seafood platter is loaded with tender lobster mignonette, freshly shucked oysters, shrimp, mussels and crab, all served with cocktail sauce and lemon. It’s a veritable seafood medley for when you can’t decide on a fish (or crustacean). Market price.
When it comes to fresh seafood, this restaurant’s policy is “when we’re out, we’re out.” Here’s a snapshot of the day’s catch.

 

A trio of rockfish from the daily catch menu.

 

A frosty scoop of s’mores ice cream. The Beach Club regularly rotates its ice cream and sorbet flavours. $8.

 

Chef Ted Corrado
The drinks

With expansive wine and liquor menus alongside beer, champagne and cocktails, there’s not a lot you can’t drink here. The daytime cocktail menu is lighter and fruitier than the evening’s more potent offerings, but all of them incorporate creative house infusions like strawberry-infused Bacardi and lavender lime leaf cordial.

Pouring an ice-cold Club Daiquiri made with Bacardi rum infused with Ontario strawberries and cardamom. Refreshing, fruity, and not too sweet, the cocktail is balanced with a squeeze of lime. $15.

 

And the finished product.

 

Here we have the Toronto Riviera, an homage to the Brancolada (a staple at Donna, a now-closed Brooklyn cocktail bar) which is a play on a piña colada. It’s a heady, tropical mix of Patron silver tequila, pineapple, lime, coconut water syrup, herbaceous Fernet Branca and classic Peychaud’s bitters. $25.
The space

In short, beachy European vibes permeate the place. There’s a big, breezy and plant-filled patio just steps from the water. It’s decorated with custom everything—tiles, furniture, upholstery. There’s a seamless flow between the indoor and outdoor dining rooms, flooding the space with light and fresh air no matter where you choose to sit. “I wanted to create a space for people who appreciate great food and service, but who also want to be entertained,” says Harji. Soon–depending on the night—you might catch an opera singer, a flamenco dancer or a five-piece band.

