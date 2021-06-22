What’s on the menu at GG’s Burgers, a retro-inspired diner at Woodbine Beach

Name: GG’s Burgers

Contact: 1681 Lake Shore Blvd. E., ggsburgers.ca, @ggsburgers

Neighbourhood: The Beaches

Owner: Scale Hospitality

Chef: Rob McKim

Outdoor seating: A 30-seat patio

Covid-19 safety measures: Strict mask policy for staff and patrons, frequent sanitization, limited capacity indoors

Accessibility: Fully accessible

The food

GG’s is all about classic comfort food: burgers, hot dogs and fried chicken, done right and in beach-ready combo form. Building out the menu started with finding the perfect burger grind. After much testing, chef Rob McKim settled on a coarse grind of chuck, brisket and sirloin hit with some dry-aged beef fat to keep everything moist and extra flavourful. The burgers are smashed on a nickel-plated flat top, yielding a crispy exterior and delightful chew. There’s also buttermilk fried chicken, fresh cut shoestring fries, an indulgent patty melt made with thick-cut Texas toast, Nashville hot chicken and a chili cheese dog, among other nostalgic fare.

The drinks

Shakes—chocolate, vanilla and strawberry—are made with organic milk, house-made syrup and soft serve. GG’s also cans its own cocktails—there’s a margarita and a Long Island iced tea—both of which taste significantly less artificial than the standard canned varieties you’ll find at a certain big box liquor store. A small selection of canned beers is available: Miller High Life, Coors Organic, Belgian Moon and Molson OV. Other bevvies include juice boxes, Snapple and cans of pop (including cult favourite Tahitian Treat).

The space

In keeping with its peace-and-love-era vibe, GG’s service counter is done up with brown, orange and pink tiles. Behind it is an open kitchen, perfect for watching the staff work their burger magic. And outside, the “burger oasis” (otherwise known as a patio) is enclosed by a white picket fence bedazzled with string lights.