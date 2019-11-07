This grocery store is a one-stop shop for sustainable dining

This grocery store is a one-stop shop for sustainable dining

The Good Rebel is the city’s first all-vegan supermarket

Devout vegans Mercedes Featherby and Mohseen Akbarali opened the Good Rebel at Dundas and Dufferin three years ago to prove to skeptics that plant-based diets are delicious and doable for both dyed-in-the-wool vegans and planet-­conscious newbies. Here’s what they sell…

1. These vegan caramels are made with coconut milk instead of butter.

2. The organic, vegan pepperettes come from Germany and taste just like old-fashioned Slim Jims.

3. Noble Jerky is one of the store’s top sellers. Made from tempeh, it’s properly tough and doused in sweet barbecue sauce.

4. Nuts for Cheese in London, Ontario, makes cashew cheeses. This one has black garlic and activated charcoal.

5. This is a buffalo mozzarella–style cashew cheese from Miyoko’s, a California company. Featherby says it browns and melts like the real thing.

6. This faux blue from Main Vegan Deli in Glencoe, Ontario, is made with cashews and the same kind of culturing agents used in real cheese.

7. Jackfruit is a popular meat alternative that can mimic the texture of pulled pork. Native Forest sells two-kilogram tins of the stuff in a salty brine.

8. Upton’s takes its jackfruit a step further, shredding it and marinating it in barbecue sauce to save you the extra work.

These stories originally appeared in the November 2019 issue of Toronto Life magazine. To subscribe, for just $29.95 a year, click here.