Toronto’s best meat-free burgers

Four of our favourite plant-based patties

Planta Burger’s Classic Burger

What started as a single menu item at Yorkville’s Planta quickly became the basis for Toronto’s plant-based burger joint. A mushroom, lentil and beet patty anchors the flagship Classic Burger, topped with smoked portobellos, a dairy-free queso and tangy burger sauce. It’s one of six burgers on the menu, which also includes crinkle-cut fries that can be smothered in miso-mushroom gravy and cashew mozzarella, and appropriately creamy oat-milk shakes. $10.50. 4 Temperance St., 647-812-1221, plantarestaurants.com

Maple Leaf Tavern’s Vegetarian Burger

The makers of one of the city’s classic cheeseburgers recently debuted a vegetarian counterpart that’s a dead ringer for the original. They’ve replaced chopped striploin with a thick, tavern-style patty of lentils, mushrooms and chia and sunflower seeds that is perhaps softer than its beefy counterpart, but no less flavourful. Everything else—the (optional) melty American cheese, garlic mayo and supremely tangy dill relish—remains, as do the all-important fries. $20. 955 Gerrard St. E., 416-465-0955, mapleleaftavern.ca

Rosalinda’s Rosaburger

A seared and caramelized black bean patty you can actually sink your teeth into comes topped with luscious avocado crema, crispy smoked eggplant, pickled onions, tangy chipotle mayo, the all-important dill pickle coins and shredded iceberg—what chef de cuisine Matt Ravenscroft lovingly calls “sub shop lettuce”—all smushed on a soft bun. It’s best with a wodge of dairy-free mozzarella from Pizzeria Libretto that both looks and tastes like the real thing. $20. 133 Richmond St. W., 416-907-0650, rosalindarestaurant.com

Hello 123’s Hello Burger

The Hello Burger at this plant-based sister spot to (also plant-based) Kupfert and Kim gives off some serious Whopper vibes. Walnuts add a little bit of crunch to a patty of lentils, quinoa and mushrooms, which comes topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, crinkle-cut pickle coins, mustard and aïoli, on a sesame seed bun. And for a couple of extra bucks you can add a heaping helping of every millennial’s favourite indulgence: avocado. $15. 1122 Queen St. W., 416-532-3555, hello123forever.com