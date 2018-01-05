Food

Grant van Gameren and Max Rimaldi are opening a vegan Mexican restaurant

Photo by AJ Fernando

Max Rimaldi and Jamie Cook (Pizzeria Libretto, Enoteca Sociale), the guys behind some of Toronto’s best Italian, have teamed up with Grant van Gameren (Bar Isabel, Bar Raval, Harry’s, etc.), the restaurateur who’s slowly taking over the city one diner, tapas bar and pierogi palace at a time, to open Rosalinda, a vegan Mexican spot, in the Financial District. Chefs Kate Chomyshyn and Julio Guajardo (El Rey, Quetzal) behind the meatless Mexican restaurant’s plant-based dishes that will include jackfruit pibil, Tijuana-style broccoli and spicy carrots in mole.

El Rey’s Owen Walker has created the potable part of Rosalinda’s menu, which will focus on sessionable low-alcoholic cocktails. In other words: perfect for lunch! In a press release, van Gameren says he was hesitant when asked by Rimaldi and Cook (who are, oddly enough for pizza gurus, both vegan) to get on board with meatless Mexican (his most recent project, Quetzal, is basically the opposite concept, after all) but with the help of Chomyshyn and Guajardo, he was convinced. “When you incorporate big flavours, skill, passion and exceptional produce, all of a sudden, you don’t feel like you’re missing out on a goddamn thing!” says van Gameren.

