Restaurants

Quetzal, Grant van Gameren’s seventh restaurant, is opening in Little Italy

Quetzal, Grant van Gameren’s seventh restaurant, is opening in Little Italy

By |  

By |  

Instagram/quetzaltoronto

It’s been mere months since Grant van Gameren opened Parkdale pierogi spot Tennessee Tavern—which means it’s high time for the Toronto restaurateur to unveil another new project. Quetzal, van Gameren’s seventh establishment in the city (his third on College Street alone) will open later this year with a menu focused on regional Mexican cuisine cooked over fire—lots of fire. Husband-and-wife team Kate Chomyshyn and Julio Guajardo, who once headed the kitchen at Kensington Market’s El Rey, will cook everything (primarily dishes specific to Oaxaca, Yucatan and Baja California) in wood-burning ovens or over a 28-foot-long open flame that will run the length of the space. Besides roasted proteins, there will also be a raw bar featuring different styles of ceviche made with locally caught fish, and salsas and moles made with ingredients uncommon at Toronto restaurants, like maguey worms and chicatana ants. Partisans, the design team behind Bar Raval, is also responsible for Quetzal—which guarantees the new place is gonna be a looker.

419 College St., @quetzaltoronto

Topics: Grant van Gameren Julio Guajardo Kate Chomyshyn Little Italy Mexican Quetzal

 

More on Grant van Gameren

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Tennessee Tavern, Grant van Gameren’s new Eastern European bar in Parkdale

Restaurants

Inside the kitchen of chef and restaurateur Grant van Gameren

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at El Rey Mezcal Bar, Grant van Gameren’s new Kensington kitchen

Restaurants

Meathead: Grant van Gameren is Toronto’s hottest chef, and he’s about to prove it again