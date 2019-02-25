Designer boutiques are the future of cannabis retail

Here are the glam shops coming to the city soon

Spiritleaf

The backstory: Spiritleaf, founded by Darren Bondar in 2017, has 26 locations across Alberta and Saskatchewan, with a view to opening 40 Ontario locations.

The vibe: An eco-chic clubhouse for the cannabis community, with lots of bamboo furniture and customer lounges that play the Tragically Hip and other chill-friendly favourites.

The Goods: Ethically sourced trucker hats, 100 per cent unbleached hemp rolling papers and Spiritleaf-branded rolling machines.

MedMen

The backstory: American entrepreneurs Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin launched California’s first cannabis store in 2015. They’re planning to open a Toronto location as soon as possible, with their eyes on Queen West.

The vibe: They’ve been called “the Apple Stores of weed,” with a sleek, wood-heavy design and an iPad-enabled ordering system. Some outposts even offer sparkling wine and valet service.

The goods: It’s a cannabis candy store, with pot-laced chocolate bars, gummies and soda. They also sell vape pens for five moods, each with its own balance of THC and CBD.

Fire and Flower

The backstory: Trevor Fencott, a corporate lawyer who sold his previous venture, Mettrum Health, to Canopy for $430 million, started Fire and Flower in 2017. They’re opening a store on the Mink Mile, directly across from Holt Renfrew.

The vibe: It looks more like a Club Monaco than a cannabis shop, with white walls, stonework and decorative plants.

The goods: Leather pre-roll holders, electric grinders and organic lip balms.

