Buzzfood: cooking with cannabis

For those who want to cause and cure the munchies in one fell swoop

Pastry chef Vanessa Labrecque and her husband, cannabis connoisseur Joshua Tuck, have combined their areas of expertise, offering cooking classes centred around a certain herbaceous ingredient. At their three-hour sessions, run out of a kitchen space on Richmond Street, canna-curious students learn to create THC-infused treats; options include cornbread muffins, barbecue sauces, peanut butter cups, gummy bears and—the ultimate in culinary Canadiana—butter tarts. The ground rules, according to the experts: beginners should start microdosing at 3 mg per serving and work their way up to 10 mg. It’s best to wait 45 minutes after the first dose before consuming more—it takes at least that long for the high (and the munchies) to kick in. $125 per student. Cannabiscookingcompany.ca.

