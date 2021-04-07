Food & Drink

What’s on the takeout menu at Salad King’s new Queen West location

By | Photography By Daniel Neuhaus |  

Name: Salad King
Contact: #2-224 Queen St. W., saladking.com, @saladkingto
Neighbourhood: Queen West
Owners: Alan Liu, Ernie Liu and Linda Liu
Chef: Chris Jang
Outdoor seating: None
COVID-19 safety measures: Strict mask policy for staff and patrons, frequent sanitization, take-out and delivery only for now
Accessibility: Fully accessible

The food

Salad King has been a Toronto institution since the ’90s when it served legions of hungry shoppers, office workers and Ryerson students out of its original Yonge and Gould location (which, sadly, burned down in 2011). It moved up the street a month later; this is its second location, and longtime fans won’t be disappointed, since the menu of generously portioned Thai (and pan-Asian fusion) favourites is essentially the same.

Signature dishes include their pad Thai, green curry and seafood fried rice but if you want to feel like a real insider, order the Thai Islamic Noodles—a not-so-secret item—made with thick stir-fried rice noodles, creamy panang curry, and a choice of protein. Customize your order according to a chili scale from one (extra-mild) to 20 (dare-worthy) and join a long, proud Salad King tradition. When dine-in is allowed again, the menu will expand to include a few new items, like Thai-iced-tea soft-serve and crispy beef panang.

Customers can order halal chicken or beef satay. Both are marinated, grilled and served in four-skewer portions with creamy peanut sauce for dipping. $6.

 

Salad King’s green curry is of the creamy, emulsified variety that—like all its curries—keeps and reheats well. It comes with a bevy of crunchy vegetables like broccoli, snap peas and green pepper, all finished with Thai basil and served with rice. You can get it with chicken ($13), beef ($13) or (pictured here) shrimp ($14).

 

Plating the savoury, tangy seafood fried rice out of a steaming wok. Shrimp, squid and egg are stir-fried with umami-rich crab paste and finished with coriander and lime.

 

And here’s the finished dish.

 

Stir-frying the chicken Thai basil noodles. 

 

The Thai basil noodles are available in veggie ($13.25), chicken ($13.45) and shrimp ($13.95) versions. Each features rice noodles with egg, carrots, bell pepper and bean sprouts stir-fried in a garlic, chili, shallot and shrimp paste, then finished with Thai basil.

 

Available with either chicken or beef, Salad King’s khao soi is a creamy, delectable coconut curry soup piled high with egg noodles, bean sprouts, pickled mustard greens and crispy wonton noodles. $11.50.

 

Here it is again, just because.

 

A whole spread, all available to go.

 

Chef Chris Jang (left) and co-owner Alan Liu

 

The drinks

The selection is limited to soft drinks for now. When dine-in reopens, pending licensing, the spot plans to serve a small selection of wine and beer, both of the local craft variety and Singha.

The space

Think of this location as Salad King all grown up. The 100-seat restaurant—designed by Sai Leung—is sleek and modern, with eye-catching bamboo ceiling art and colourful graphic murals by Office/Bureau. It’s a big space, with window seats for quick solo lunches and booths for dinners with friends (once those are things we can do again), and a wall of Instagram-ready art outside the basement bathrooms for all your selfie needs. The graphic murals are a veritable Where’s Waldo of Toronto icons and nods to Salad King’s history—see if you can spot the Ikea monkey, or the building that once housed the restaurant’s original location.

Toronto landmarks and bits of Salad King history are scattered across the whimsical graphic murals by Office/Bureau. See if you can spot the OCAD building, a streetcar and the Hot Rod—Salad King’s short-lived food truck.
The new location is at Queen West and McCaul

Topics: Chris Jang Covid-19 Openings Queen West Salad King takeout Thai

 

