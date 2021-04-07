What’s on the takeout menu at Salad King’s new Queen West location

What’s on the takeout menu at Salad King’s new Queen West location

More Great Takeout

Name: Salad King

Contact: #2-224 Queen St. W., saladking.com, @saladkingto

Neighbourhood: Queen West

Owners: Alan Liu, Ernie Liu and Linda Liu

Chef: Chris Jang

Outdoor seating: None

COVID-19 safety measures: Strict mask policy for staff and patrons, frequent sanitization, take-out and delivery only for now

Accessibility: Fully accessible

The food

Salad King has been a Toronto institution since the ’90s when it served legions of hungry shoppers, office workers and Ryerson students out of its original Yonge and Gould location (which, sadly, burned down in 2011). It moved up the street a month later; this is its second location, and longtime fans won’t be disappointed, since the menu of generously portioned Thai (and pan-Asian fusion) favourites is essentially the same.

Signature dishes include their pad Thai, green curry and seafood fried rice but if you want to feel like a real insider, order the Thai Islamic Noodles—a not-so-secret item—made with thick stir-fried rice noodles, creamy panang curry, and a choice of protein. Customize your order according to a chili scale from one (extra-mild) to 20 (dare-worthy) and join a long, proud Salad King tradition. When dine-in is allowed again, the menu will expand to include a few new items, like Thai-iced-tea soft-serve and crispy beef panang.





The drinks

The selection is limited to soft drinks for now. When dine-in reopens, pending licensing, the spot plans to serve a small selection of wine and beer, both of the local craft variety and Singha.

Sign up for our newsletter Thanks for signing up! For the latest on Toronto this spring, subscribe to This City Now, check your inbox to complete your subscription Sign me up! Go! We won’t ever use your email address for anything else Get more newsletters Want even more Toronto Life? Follow us on social media.

The space

Think of this location as Salad King all grown up. The 100-seat restaurant—designed by Sai Leung—is sleek and modern, with eye-catching bamboo ceiling art and colourful graphic murals by Office/Bureau. It’s a big space, with window seats for quick solo lunches and booths for dinners with friends (once those are things we can do again), and a wall of Instagram-ready art outside the basement bathrooms for all your selfie needs. The graphic murals are a veritable Where’s Waldo of Toronto icons and nods to Salad King’s history—see if you can spot the Ikea monkey, or the building that once housed the restaurant’s original location.