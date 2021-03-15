What’s on the takeout menu at Milou, chef Mikey Kim’s new French bistro and market

Name: Milou

Contact: 1375 Dundas St. W., milou-cafe.business.site, @milou.to

Neighbourhood: Dufferin Grove

Previously: Mezu

Owners: Mikey Kim (Uncle Mikey’s), Adrian Montesdeoca, Jeff McNab

Chef: Mikey Kim

Outdoor seating: Licensed patio (to open in late spring, regulations permitting)

COVID-19 safety measures: Mask policy, limit of four customers inside the shop, hand sanitizer available

Accessibility: Washrooms are in the basement

The food

Milou was originally conceptualized as a dine-in bistro; for obvious reasons, that plan changed. The spot is now part takeout kitchen and part tightly curated shop of home essentials and eclectic pantry staples. The current menu has a rotating selection of sandwiches—including those inspired by classic French dishes, like a coq au vin sando with mushrooms, lardons, and kimchi blanc on a Blackbird pullman loaf. There are also to-go salads, soups and classic bistro mains, including steak frites and truffled chicken supreme. For dessert, there’s a burnt Basque cheesecake.

The drinks

Espresso and other coffee-based beverages are available in the morning. For something a bit stronger than coffee, there’s a hand-picked selection of wines—including unique natural bottles—and a fridge full of craft brews. Pair their steak frites with an earthy Petit Ours, a Syrah from Côtes-du-Rhône that tastes of blackberries and spice. Or get a peaty, funky Coat-Albret, one of the menu’s ciders.

The space

Milou was inspired by Hemingway’s favourite Paris hangouts—namely, the quintessential Parisian bistro. “Compared to other big cities like London, Paris or Tokyo, Toronto is still quite young and trying to figure out its identity, but we think our city is ready for its own iteration of a bistro and that’s what we’re motivated to create,” says Kim. “We wanted a place where our friends working in creative industries could come for a casual cup of coffee, grab a sandwich for lunch, or have a nice meal in the evening in an environment where creative discussions flow organically. We wanted to bring back old-school sensibility with relevant translation that makes sense in our unique city.” Think cascading plants, wood, exposed brick and soft lighting, along with a few lavish touches, like a Rolex clock hanging behind the menu. And whenever circumstances allow, Milou plans to open a licensed patio with a menu for brunch, lunch and dinner.