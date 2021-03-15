Food & Drink

What’s on the takeout menu at Milou, chef Mikey Kim’s new French bistro and market

By | Photography By Daniel Neuhaus |  

Name: Milou
Contact: 1375 Dundas St. W., milou-cafe.business.site, @milou.to
Neighbourhood: Dufferin Grove
Previously: Mezu
Owners: Mikey Kim (Uncle Mikey’s), Adrian Montesdeoca, Jeff McNab
Chef: Mikey Kim
Outdoor seating: Licensed patio (to open in late spring, regulations permitting)
COVID-19 safety measures: Mask policy, limit of four customers inside the shop, hand sanitizer available
Accessibility: Washrooms are in the basement

The food

Milou was originally conceptualized as a dine-in bistro; for obvious reasons, that plan changed. The spot is now part takeout kitchen and part tightly curated shop of home essentials and eclectic pantry staples. The current menu has a rotating selection of sandwiches—including those inspired by classic French dishes, like a coq au vin sando with mushrooms, lardons, and kimchi blanc on a Blackbird pullman loaf. There are also to-go salads, soups and classic bistro mains, including steak frites and truffled chicken supreme. For dessert, there’s a burnt Basque cheesecake.

Take home something snackable to graze on with your glass of wine. Here, the hummus niçoise includes sourdough bread with house-made hummus, tapenade, black olive tapenade and grilled red pepper. $13.

 

The menu features classic French dishes translated to sandwich form. Here, a beef stroganoff sando with shaved beef tongue, demi glace, Swiss, creme fraîche and crunchy hickory sticks on Blackbird pullman loaf. $15.

 

Here we have some portable coq au vin. Tender chicken thighs are braised with red wine and stacked high with lardons, mushrooms and kimchi blanc on Blackbird pullman loaf. $14.

 

Classic bistro mains are among the shop’s calling cards. Here, truffle chicken supreme with foie gras sauce, crisp, golden pomme pavé, and delectable candied chestnuts. $34.

 

For the steak frites, a perfectly medium-rare six-ounce bavette is topped with herb butter and served with crisp, salty frites and a healthy dollop of aïoli for dipping. $28. (Pictured here next to some marinated shrimp and cocktail sauce for surf and turf à la Française.)
For Milou’s take on the loup de mer, a whole, crispy-skinned branzino is served with apple fennel slaw and a Meyer lemon grenobloise—a citrusy sauce with browned butter, capers, and parsley.

 

Their dense, gorgeously browned burnt Basque cheesecake is among Milou’s most popular items right now. Here, it’s pictured with Hennessy-spiked hot chocolate.

 

A selection of breads and pastries available for takeout. Clockwise from top left: Blackbird baguettes; ham and cheese sando with Stirling butter, grainy dijon, and cornichons; freshly baked croissants from Blackbird; Basque cheesecakes, whole and by the slice.

 

Left to right: Michael Kim (chef/co-owner), Seokhyun Lee (line cook), Adrian Montesdeoca (co-owner) , Katie Bradley (manager), Markus Begero (chef).

 

Montedosca and Kim
The drinks

Espresso and other coffee-based beverages are available in the morning. For something a bit stronger than coffee, there’s a hand-picked selection of wines—including unique natural bottles—and a fridge full of craft brews. Pair their steak frites with an earthy Petit Ours, a Syrah from Côtes-du-Rhône that tastes of blackberries and spice. Or get a peaty, funky Coat-Albret, one of the menu’s ciders.

When the licensed patio opens, Milou will serve cocktails and wines by the glass.
The space

Milou was inspired by Hemingway’s favourite Paris hangouts—namely, the quintessential Parisian bistro. “Compared to other big cities like London, Paris or Tokyo, Toronto is still quite young and trying to figure out its identity, but we think our city is ready for its own iteration of a bistro and that’s what we’re motivated to create,” says Kim. “We wanted a place where our friends working in creative industries could come for a casual cup of coffee, grab a sandwich for lunch, or have a nice meal in the evening in an environment where creative discussions flow organically. We wanted to bring back old-school sensibility with relevant translation that makes sense in our unique city.” Think cascading plants, wood, exposed brick and soft lighting, along with a few lavish touches, like a Rolex clock hanging behind the menu. And whenever circumstances allow, Milou plans to open a licensed patio with a menu for brunch, lunch and dinner.

Items including roasted chestnut purée, harissa, preserved lemons and Maldon salt line the shelves. But you can get some of the basics like milk, too.

