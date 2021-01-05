What’s on the takeout menu at Collective Arts’ new Trinity Bellwoods brewery and kitchen

Name: Collective Arts Toronto

Contact: 777 Dundas St. W., 437-216-2421, collectiveartsbrewing.com, @collectiveartsto

Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods

Previously: The Six Brewhouse

Founders: Matt Johnston and Bob Russel

Brewers: Brewmaster Ryan Morrow and head brewer Jeff Kurkowski (Common Good, Amsterdam, King Brewery)

Chefs: Jonathan Poon (Favorites, Paris Paris, Superpoint) and Jeremy Dennis (Burdock, Woodlot, Chantecler)

Outdoor seating: A full-service patio flanking the Markham Street side of the building, for when weather—and public health measures— permit

COVID-19 safety measures: Hand sanitizer stations; five customers are permitted in the space at a time; the store is sanitized every 30 minutes; masks must be worn.

Accessibility: Fully accessible retail store; washrooms and basement bar are down 17 stairs

The food

Stuff that goes well with a beer (or three) like tacos, fried chicken and empanadas. “The theme is a mashup of Latin and southern barbecue. We wanted to do something different, creative and tasty at the same time,” says Poon, who is Collective Arts’ new Corporate Culinary Director. The takeout menu is available for curbside pickup via Ambassador or delivery through UberEats Wednesday to Saturday.

Poon fans shouldn’t worry: he’s not stepping away from his other properties. “To partner up with a company that’s able to continue operating during Covid lets me align myself with something more stable while still keeping my restaurants in businesses.”

The drinks

The 10-barrel brewhouse offers a full lineup of Collective Arts beers, including the core and limited-release products plus collaborations and weekly “Friends of Collective” features that showcase different Ontario-made beers. The site will serve as the brewery’s “innovation centre,” where experimental beers with international brewers will be made. (There’s an apartment above the brewery that visiting brewers can stay in.) “We love to play, creating and trying new things,” says co-founder Matt Johnston. “That’s what we’re most excited about: how to keep playing and create one-offs that our customers want to try, and how to keep getting better as brewers by experimenting with different yeasts or hops on a scale that’s more manageable.”

When indoor dining is permitted, the taproom will have 25 taps pouring a variety of beers, including a brewed-in-Toronto series. For now, beer is available to go. The brand’s ciders, gins, sparkling hard teas, pre-made cocktails, cocktail kits and a selection of natural wine are also available for takeout.

The space

While it currently operates as a retail store and takeout counter, when permitted, the space will offer indoor dining and an expanded menu. In the hopefully not-so-distant future, they’ll be allowed to seat people on their street-side patio. In the works: a basement cocktail bar.

“It’s its own microcosm,” says Johnston of the multi-concept space. “For us, it’s about inspiring through the products we make, the artists we profile, the food we produce, the music that we’re playing or musicians we’re featuring, and creating this nice energy and experience that engages a wide mix of people.”