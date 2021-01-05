Food & Drink

What’s on the takeout menu at Collective Arts’ new Trinity Bellwoods brewery and kitchen

By | Photography By Renée Suen |  

Name: Collective Arts Toronto
Contact: 777 Dundas St. W., 437-216-2421, collectiveartsbrewing.com, @collectiveartsto
Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods
Previously: The Six Brewhouse
Founders: Matt Johnston and Bob Russel
Brewers: Brewmaster Ryan Morrow and head brewer Jeff Kurkowski (Common Good, Amsterdam, King Brewery)
Chefs: Jonathan Poon (Favorites, Paris Paris, Superpoint) and Jeremy Dennis (Burdock, Woodlot, Chantecler)
Outdoor seating: A full-service patio flanking the Markham Street side of the building, for when weather—and public health measures— permit
COVID-19 safety measures: Hand sanitizer stations; five customers are permitted in the space at a time; the store is sanitized every 30 minutes; masks must be worn.
Accessibility: Fully accessible retail store; washrooms and basement bar are down 17 stairs

The food

Stuff that goes well with a beer (or three) like tacos, fried chicken and empanadas. “The theme is a mashup of Latin and southern barbecue. We wanted to do something different, creative and tasty at the same time,” says Poon, who is Collective Arts’ new Corporate Culinary Director. The takeout menu is available for curbside pickup via Ambassador or delivery through UberEats Wednesday to Saturday.

Poon fans shouldn’t worry: he’s not stepping away from his other properties. “To partner up with a company that’s able to continue operating during Covid lets me align myself with something more stable while still keeping my restaurants in businesses.”

The empanadas are filled with roasted sweet potato and Oaxaca-style cheese from Ingersoll. They’re served with house-made salsa macha and an aji amarillo hot sauce. $7.

 

The salad is a mix of white radicchio and iceberg lettuce tossed with peanuts in a Japanese carrot-ginger dressing. $9.

 

This vegan-friendly platter includes five pieces of battered and fried Japanese eggplant coated in Poon’s eight-spice seasoning and served with pickles and a house-made vegan chipotle mayo. $20.

 

The poblano taco kit includes three (shown here, $24), five or eight tacos. Each kit includes tortillas, roasted potatoes and poblano peppers, cheese, house-made salsas and a choice of sides. Can be made vegan.

 

The Campechano kit comes with corn tortillas, applewood-smoked brisket and pork belly, chicharrón, house-made salsa, and a choice of chips and salsa or ensalada. $24 (for three), $32 (for five) or $45 (for 8).

 

And here’s a closer look at the house-smoked brisket.
The fried chicken meal includes four pieces of dark meat that have been dredged in buttermilk and flour, fried and liberally seasoned with Poon’s eight-spice and smoked jalapeño blend. The platter comes with house-made ranch, hot sauce, soft brioche bread and kosher dill pickles. For takeout, it comes in a bucket. $25.
These vegan doughnuts are fried, tossed in sugar and served with a dip that’s made with ChocoSol chocolate and Collective Arts’ Stranger than Fiction porter. $10.

 

Poon and Dennis with general manager Grace Ouellette
The drinks

The 10-barrel brewhouse offers a full lineup of Collective Arts beers, including the core and limited-release products plus collaborations and weekly “Friends of Collective” features that showcase different Ontario-made beers. The site will serve as the brewery’s “innovation centre,” where experimental beers with international brewers will be made. (There’s an apartment above the brewery that visiting brewers can stay in.) “We love to play, creating and trying new things,” says co-founder Matt Johnston. “That’s what we’re most excited about: how to keep playing and create one-offs that our customers want to try, and how to keep getting better as brewers by experimenting with different yeasts or hops on a scale that’s more manageable.”

When indoor dining is permitted, the taproom will have 25 taps pouring a variety of beers, including a brewed-in-Toronto series. For now, beer is available to go. The brand’s ciders, gins, sparkling hard teas, pre-made cocktails, cocktail kits and a selection of natural wine are also available for takeout.

Core beers including Hazy State, Saint of Circumstance, Rhyme & Reason and Jam Up the Mash will always be in stock.

 

The current lineup of small-batch beers that have been made and bottled on-site include Luminous Sound (New England IPA), Don’t Fret (session IPA), Mission Go (double IPA) and Fertile Imagination (IPA).

 

Other Ontario-made beverages featured in the fridges include City Seltzer’s Ginger Cheer, Dominion City’s Between Two Evils, Merit’s Chanan, Willibald’s Some More Stout and See Through, and Sonnen Hill’s lager.

 

Collective Arts’ gins are also available and come in Artisanal Dry, Plum & Blackthorn, Rhubarb & Hibiscus, and Lavender & Juniper.

 

Collective Arts’ other beverages include seasonal items like the Stranger Than: Coffee and Oat Milk Porter; Cranberry and Blood Orange Cider; Dry Gin and Soda with Blackberry and Peppercorn; and Blueberry and Elderberry Sparkling Hard Tea.

 

Head brewer Jeff Kurkowski trained at breweries in Chicago and Germany.
The space

While it currently operates as a retail store and takeout counter, when permitted, the space will offer indoor dining and an expanded menu. In the hopefully not-so-distant future, they’ll be allowed to seat people on their street-side patio. In the works: a basement cocktail bar.

“It’s its own microcosm,” says Johnston of the multi-concept space. “For us, it’s about inspiring through the products we make, the artists we profile, the food we produce, the music that we’re playing or musicians we’re featuring, and creating this nice energy and experience that engages a wide mix of people.”

The main-level taproom is currently functioning as a retail store and takeout counter.

 

Customers can tack on all kinds of merch to their food and beer orders, like hats and glassware.

 

And shirts, too.

 

While beer can be delivered without requiring a food purchase, alcoholic beverages to go must be paired with at least one food item from the menu or a snack from the retail section, like bread from Blackbird Baking Co.

 

One day you’ll be able to sit in this taproom.

 

Pieces by artists who have worked with the brewery is displayed in the taproom.

 

All of the magic happens in the brewery’s basement.

 

Beer is even bottled and labelled here. Here we have the newest small-batch brew, Luminous Sound, coming off the line.

 

Mural artist Ola Volo is responsible for the building’s exterior.

 

A look a where one day you may be able to sit outside in the sun with a friend or two and drink a beer or five.

