What’s on the takeout menu of Barbershop Patisserie, Jill Barber’s new puff pastry palace
Name: Barbershop Patisserie
Contact: 859 College Street, barbershoppatisserie.com, @barbershopatisserie
Neighbourhood: Dufferin Grove
Previously: Bake Shoppe
Owner: Jill Barber (Blackbird Baking Co., Chase Hospitality Group)
Chefs: Jill Barber and sous chef Emma Bristo-O’Connor (Osteria Rialto, Alimentari, the Healthy Butcher)
COVID-19 safety measures: Hand sanitizer station at entrance; three customers are permitted in the space at a time; contactless payment with touchpad sanitized between use; masks must be worn; six-foot distance markers for lineup
Accessibility: Entrance is two steps up from street level
The food
An assortment of house-made puff pastries; some sweet, some savoury and all so very buttery. There will always be a few menu staples—like the popular sausage roll and lemon bichon—but customers can also expect a seasonal fruit turnover, a changing sausage roll (currently it’s a turkey dinner–inspired treat), a changing vegetable Danish. There will also be a rotating hand pie made with meat from neighbouring Vince Gasparro’s Meat Market (Bristo-O’Connor’s butchery background really comes into play with the pie fillings). While the pastries are available on a first-come, first-served basis, the shop also offers whole cakes for pre-order. The shop is currently open Friday-Sunday, but Barber plans to expand these hours—as well as her pastry lineup—in due time.
The drinks
The short beverage menu includes teas from Honest Tea and espresso-based beverages made using Propeller Coffee.
The space
“I had this lofty vision that I was going to paint murals,” Barber says of the simply designed room. “The pattern of the single brushstroke that I ended up doing is because that is the extent of my artistic abilities.” One section of the space houses a pantry shelf stocked with goods, including maple syrup made by Barber and her family.