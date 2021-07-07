Food & Drink

What’s on the menu at Myth, a 5,000-square-foot slice of Mykonos on King West with a covered patio

What’s on the menu at Myth, a 5,000-square-foot slice of Mykonos on King West with a covered patio

By | Photography By Renée Suen |  

By | Photography By Renée Suen |  

More New Restaurants

Name: Myth
Contact: 522 King St. W. (entrance on Brant St.), mythrestaurant.com, @mythtoronto
Neighbourhood: King West
Previously: The Citizen
Owner: UNIQ Hospitality Group
Chefs: Sergio Abrunho (Chiado, Lil Baci Taverna) and Tulio Lessa (The Citizen, Mata Pestico Bar)
Outdoor seating: A covered 60-seat patio
Covid-19 safety measures: Mask policy for staff and patrons, hand sanitizer is offered to guests upon arrival
Accessibility: Two steps up at the main entrance and to the patio; no accessible washrooms currently

The food

Modern Greek dishes showcasing Aegean flavours, with an emphasis on large sharing plates of meze and seafood, all of which incorporate ingredients imported from Greece: fresh sea bass, fava beans from Santorini and kefalograviera cheese that’s set aflame tableside. When indoor dining is permitted, guests seated at the bar will be able to order from a menu of smaller plates that feed one or two. Coming soon: weekend brunch.

This meze platter features a selection of dips (beet hummus, melitzanosalata, tirokafteri, olive tapenade) served with warm pita. $25.

 

The Horiatiki Salata tops a salad of fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, red onion and kalamata olives with a fat slab of salty feta and a sprinkling of oregano. $20.

 

The saganaki is made with imported kefalograviera. In true, dramatic saganaki style, it’s lit aflame table-side and finished with grilled lemon and oregano. $17.

 

Here’s what it looks like once the flames have been extinguished.

 

Featuring sea bass from Greece, the Lavraki Crudo is made with leche de tigre, cucumber, grapes, watermelon radish, cilantro and finished with Greek extra-virgin olive oil. $21.

 

The Xtapodi Sti Skara is grilled octopus finished simply with puréed fava beans and extra-virgin olive oil. $28.

 

Grass-fed Australian lamb chops served with tzatziki. $55.

 

The show-stopping cold seafood platter arrives at the table brimming with oysters, shrimp, Nova Scotia lobster and gravlax, along with cocktail sauce, spicy mango chutney and mignonette. $160.

 

Remember: sharing is caring

 

From left to right: chef Sergio Abrunho, co-owner Eileen Tsoumaris, bartender Dave Moore, and chef Tulio Lessa.
Like what you’re reading?
Subscribe now for just $24.99
Subscribe!
The drinks

Cocktails, most of which are made with Greek liqueurs like Metaxa, ouzo and mastiha. The wine list is stocked with an eclectic collection of Greek bottles, rounded out by other Mediterranean options.

The Fortune Teller is a mix of Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla, lemon and elderflower tonic. $20.

 

The refreshing Karpouzi is made with Don Julio Blanco, watermelon, mint, lime, ginger beer and black pepper. $18.

 

Served in a smoke-filled chamber, the spirit-forward Destino is made with Dewars 12, Metaxa 7 Star, Aperol and Martini Rosso Vermouth. $18.

 

The Ilios is another cocktail that comes to the table in a dramatic fashion. It’s made of Patron Reposado, blood orange, rosemary and lemon, served over cascading plumes of dry ice smoke. $20.

 

Just some of the Greek wines currently on the list.

 

Bartender Dave Moore shakes things up.
The space

Myth is the second coming of the hospitality group’s original (now closed) Greek restaurant, Myth on Danforth. It took seven months to transform the E.C. Gurney & Co. Stove Foundry building into a 5,000-square-foot slice of Mykonos. At full capacity, it will seat 150 guests inside, 60 outside. For now, there is limited seating on the leafy streetside patio.

The Brant Street patio is covered and has plexiglass barriers between tables.

Topics: King West Myth Openings

 

More Food and Drink

What&#8217;s on the menu at Bar Pompette, Little Italy&#8217;s new all-day French café and bar with a perfect back patio
Food & Drink

What’s on the menu at Bar Pompette, Little Italy’s new all-day French café and bar with a perfect back patio

How to make Alma chef Anna Chen&#8217;s grill-ready steak with shrimp-buttered corn
Food & Drink

How to make Alma chef Anna Chen’s grill-ready steak with shrimp-buttered corn

How to make Tinuno&#8217;s sweet and spicy grilled pork skewers
Food & Drink

How to make Tinuno’s sweet and spicy grilled pork skewers

The best hard seltzers to drink this summer
Food & Drink

The best hard seltzers to drink this summer

&#8220;It’s not that different from visiting a McDonald&#8217;s&#8221;: The co-founder of Toronto Ribfest on turning a three-day-long food festival into a drive-through experience
Food & Drink

“It’s not that different from visiting a McDonald’s”: The co-founder of Toronto Ribfest on turning a three-day-long food festival into a drive-through experience

How to make Crosley&#8217;s chef Joachim Hayward&#8217;s grilled sea bream with crispy shallots
Food & Drink

How to make Crosley’s chef Joachim Hayward’s grilled sea bream with crispy shallots