What’s on the menu at Myth, a 5,000-square-foot slice of Mykonos on King West with a covered patio

Name: Myth Contact: 522 King St. W. (entrance on Brant St.), mythrestaurant.com, @mythtoronto Neighbourhood: King West Previously: The Citizen Owner: UNIQ Hospitality Group Chefs: Sergio Abrunho (Chiado, Lil Baci Taverna) and Tulio Lessa (The Citizen, Mata Pestico Bar) Outdoor seating: A covered 60-seat patio Covid-19 safety measures: Mask policy for staff and patrons, hand sanitizer is offered to guests upon arrival Accessibility: Two steps up at the main entrance and to the patio; no accessible washrooms currently
The food
Modern Greek dishes showcasing Aegean flavours, with an emphasis on large sharing plates of meze and seafood, all of which incorporate ingredients imported from Greece: fresh sea bass, fava beans from Santorini and kefalograviera cheese that’s set aflame tableside. When indoor dining is permitted, guests seated at the bar will be able to order from a menu of smaller plates that feed one or two. Coming soon: weekend brunch.
Cocktails, most of which are made with Greek liqueurs like Metaxa, ouzo and mastiha. The wine list is stocked with an eclectic collection of Greek bottles, rounded out by other Mediterranean options.
The space
Myth is the second coming of the hospitality group’s original (now closed) Greek restaurant, Myth on Danforth. It took seven months to transform the E.C. Gurney & Co. Stove Foundry building into a 5,000-square-foot slice of Mykonos. At full capacity, it will seat 150 guests inside, 60 outside. For now, there is limited seating on the leafy streetside patio.
