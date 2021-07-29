Food & Drink

What’s on the menu at Aloette’s new takeout counter in Liberty Village

By | Photography By Daniel Neuhaus |  

Name: Aloette Liberty Village
Contact: #127A-171 E. Liberty St., 416-792-8680, aloetterestaurant.com, @aloette_restaurant
Neighbourhood: Liberty Village
Owner: Patrick Kriss (Alo Food Group)
Chefs: Executive chef Solomon Mason (Aloette, Alo) and chef de cuisine Harun Younussi (Alo)
Covid-19 safety measures: Hand sanitizer at the ordering counter; masks are mandatory when away from the table when indoor seating is introduced
Accessibility: Fully accessible, there’s also a takeout window under the covered walkway that’s accessible from the sidewalk

The food

Takeaway versions of the French diner’s best sellers: the signature Beaufort-topped burger, fried chicken, salads and desserts (including slices of their famous lemon meringue pie). New items include the Junior Aloette Burger, triple-fried beef fat fries (a vegan version is available by request) and soft-serve ice cream sundaes made with cultured cream and milk from Harmony.

The hand-cut taters here are fried not once, not twice but three times, in beef fat (but a vegan version is available upon request).

 

The Aloette fries come topped with cheese sauce and spicy relish. $6.50.

 

The watermelon salad features Serrano ham, fennel and feta (and watermelon, of course). $14.

 

The Aloette Burger is topped with Beaufort cheese, pickled onion and shredded lettuce. $14 on its own, $18 with an order of fries. (Add bacon for a bit extra.)

 

The Junior Aloette Burger is a four-ounce patty topped with white cheddar, pickled onion, spicy relish and mayo. $12 on its own, $16 with an order of fries.

 

The crispy chicken sandwich combo includes a buttermilk fried chicken sandwich dressed with Aloette aïoli and pickles. On the side: beef fat fries. $18.
Fried boneless chicken is accompanied with bibb lettuce (to make wraps), yuzu honey, hot sauce, fennel and pickles. $18.

 

The lemon meringue pie, with a graham cracker crust, torched meringue and lime zest. $8.

 

Chocolate cake with Nutella and cream cheese frosting. $8.

 

At the time of our visit, the current seasonal sundae was a strawberry funnel cake version, topped with whipped cream. $6.50.

 

Mason and Younussi.
The drinks

A selection of Boylan’s sodas, Woodhouse beer, Aloette’s private label VQA wines and canned cocktails. The current menu of cocktails includes the bourbon-based Longchamp, the cold brew–infused Frizz-presso Martini and a tequila take on a negroni.

Aloette’s Soigné wines are young red, white and rose wines from Pearl Morissette and Malivoire.
The space

The first in a series of Aloettes optimized for takeout and delivery (they’ve already secured two more leases) this Liberty Village location is outfitted with a takeout window to expedite orders for delivery drivers. For those who can’t wait to get home before digging in, there are some communal tables in the covered walkway nearby.

