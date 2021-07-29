What’s on the menu at Aloette’s new takeout counter in Liberty Village

What’s on the menu at Aloette’s new takeout counter in Liberty Village

Name: Aloette Liberty Village

Contact: #127A-171 E. Liberty St., 416-792-8680, aloetterestaurant.com, @aloette_restaurant

Neighbourhood: Liberty Village

Owner: Patrick Kriss (Alo Food Group)

Chefs: Executive chef Solomon Mason (Aloette, Alo) and chef de cuisine Harun Younussi (Alo)

Covid-19 safety measures: Hand sanitizer at the ordering counter; masks are mandatory when away from the table when indoor seating is introduced

Accessibility: Fully accessible, there’s also a takeout window under the covered walkway that’s accessible from the sidewalk

The food

Takeaway versions of the French diner’s best sellers: the signature Beaufort-topped burger, fried chicken, salads and desserts (including slices of their famous lemon meringue pie). New items include the Junior Aloette Burger, triple-fried beef fat fries (a vegan version is available by request) and soft-serve ice cream sundaes made with cultured cream and milk from Harmony.

The drinks

A selection of Boylan’s sodas, Woodhouse beer, Aloette’s private label VQA wines and canned cocktails. The current menu of cocktails includes the bourbon-based Longchamp, the cold brew–infused Frizz-presso Martini and a tequila take on a negroni.

The space

The first in a series of Aloettes optimized for takeout and delivery (they’ve already secured two more leases) this Liberty Village location is outfitted with a takeout window to expedite orders for delivery drivers. For those who can’t wait to get home before digging in, there are some communal tables in the covered walkway nearby.