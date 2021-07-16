What’s on the menu at Pizzeria Badiali, a new west-end spot inspired by New York’s classic by-the-slice joints
Name: Pizzeria Badiali
Contact: 181 Dovercourt Rd, @pizzeriabadiali, pizzeriabadiali.com
Neighbourhood: Beaconsfield Village
Owners: Ryan Baddeley, Owen Walker, Nick Halligan
Chef: Ryan Baddeley
Seating: 12 patio seats, 8 counter seats indoors
COVID-19 safety measures: Strict mask policy for staff and patrons, frequent sanitization
Accessibility: Not accessible
The food
Inspired by old-school New York slice shops, Pizzeria Badiali serves big slices with a light, airy crust and simple but finessed toppings. That crust—made with a blend of 00 and bread flour—is fermented for two days for flavour and springy texture. Most of the pies are red, where raw sauce made from California tomatoes and aromatic-infused olive oil lends fruity brightness. Whole pizzas are 16-inch wheels, but if you order by the slice, they’re cut from 19-inch jumbo pies and can be paired with dipping sauce—a creamy garlic mayo with minced pepperoncini is a house favourite. A few salads—a loaded chopped salad with Genoa salami and a classic Caesar—round out the menu.
The drinks
There are three varieties of Brio—blood orange, lemon, bitter orange—along with Coke, fruit punch, and Crush root beer and cream soda. Still or sparkling water is also on offer.
The space
Right on the corner of Dovercourt and Argyle, this spot has fun neighbourhood-slice-shop vibes. The interior is bright and airy with high ceilings, hardwood floors, and an open kitchen where you can watch all the magic happen. Indoors, you’ll find eight counter seats; outside, a six-table patio. And since it’s right next door to Tutto Gelato, this is the ideal stop to satisfy your pizza and ice cream cravings—mighty convenient, since they often strike at once.