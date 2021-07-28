Food & Drink

What’s on the menu at The Rabbit Hole, O&B’s new Financial District gastropub with a multi-level patio

By | Photography By Daniel Neuhaus |  

Name: The Rabbit Hole
Contact: 21 Adelaide St W., 647-480-6963, therabbitholepub.ca, @therabbithole.to
Neighbourhood: Financial District
Owners: Oliver & Bonacini
Chefs: John Horne (Maison Selby, Canoe, Auberge du Pommier) and chef de cuisine Laura Petracca (Leña, Jump)
Previously: Speakeasy 21
Covid-19 safety measures: Hand sanitizer stations at every entrance; masks are mandatory when away from the table
Accessibility: Two short flights at the main entrance and to the patio, another two flights inside to reach the dining room

The food

Classic snacks inspired by the pubs of London—things like Welsh rarebit, Scotch eggs, fish and chips, and tikka masala—all made using local ingredients when possible. Doubling down on the pub vibes, there’s a (beef) Wellington Wednesday and a Sunday Roast (which is actually offered on Saturday night) that features roasted ribeye with Yorkshire pudding, roasted potatoes, veggies and pan gravy.

Welsh rarebit on Brodflour toast with Worchestershire sauce. $12.

 

The cucumber and pea salad is a mix of radish and bibb lettuce drizzled with a dill buttermilk dressing. $14.

 

These vibrant heirloom tomatoes are destined for a tomato salad. $17.

 

This tuna is for the chopped salad—crisp greens topped with an egg, heirloom tomato and avocado. $28.

 

The beef tartare here is a little bit extra. It’s served on a Yorkshire pudding, dressed with Marmite and salted turnip, and sided with a Scotch quail egg. $19.

 

Fergus’ Roast Bone Marrow is dressed with Newfoundland salt and served with slices of fried bread. $17.

 

Into the fryer…
Guess what dish is next.

 

The ale-battered halibut and chips is served with tartar sauce and mushy peas. $25.

 

The tikka masala before…

 

And after. It brings a half cornish hen, served with basmati rice and finished with earl grey–steeped currants and a honey yogurt. $24.

 

Horne credits the steak and mushroom pie to Liberty Commons’ chef Ryan Lister who is from Weymouth, England. The hearty butter-based pastry comes topped with buttermilk-mashed potatoes and gravy (made with ale from Henderson Brewing). $26.

 

Atlantic salmon with baby gem lettuce, crushed potatoes (inspired by chef Ryan Lister’s grandmother’s recipe) and cucumber sauce. $27.

 

For the strawberry trifle, lady finger biscuits are topped with jam, custard, whipped cream , fresh berries and sliced almonds. $10.

 

Chef de cuisine Laura Petracca
The drinks

A seasonal list of around 40 hand-crafted cocktails, including some British classics and signature creations inspired by British music and movies. The strong Ace of Spades (a nod to the Motörhead song of the same name) is made with St-Rémy brandy, Amaro Montenegro, blackberry and raisin syrup, burnt citrus bitters, and an orange twist. Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle of Beatrix Potter fame is a fruity concoction composed of Dillon’s Selby pineapple-honey gin, Montelliana spumante, passion fruit and rosemary. There’s also a selection of craft beers and ciders, both on tap and in bottles, and an interesting wine list that includes some U.K. bubbly. Hot tip: the current happy hour (Tuesdays through Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m) offers select cocktails for $10, draught beers for $6 and glasses of wine for $10.

The Queen’s Tea is served in a teapot, natch.

 

It’s a blend of Dillon’s Selby gin, Dillon’s Selby vodka, Triple Sec, El Dorado three-year rum, earl grey and lemon. $16.

 

The London Tiger is a mix of Dillon’s Selby gin, green chartreuse, honey, ginger, turmeric, curry leaf and lime. $15.

 

The Del Boy is a piña colada riff that features El Dorado three-year rum, crème de banane, blue Curaçao, sparkling wine, pineapple and lime juices, and coconut syrup. Served with obligatory paper umbrella. $17.

 

Thirsty yet?
The space

Inspired slightly by Alice in Wonderland, it’s easy to lose track of time concept of losing track of time in the space decked out with custom woodwork, cozy furniture and whimsical wallpaper. Without current restrictions, the dining room can seat 115 guests, while a semi-private called The Burrow can fit another 24. The three-level street-side patio adds space for another 80.

