What’s on the menu at The Rabbit Hole, O&B’s new Financial District gastropub with a multi-level patio

Name: The Rabbit Hole

Contact: 21 Adelaide St W., 647-480-6963, therabbitholepub.ca, @therabbithole.to

Neighbourhood: Financial District

Owners: Oliver & Bonacini

Chefs: John Horne (Maison Selby, Canoe, Auberge du Pommier) and chef de cuisine Laura Petracca (Leña, Jump)

Previously: Speakeasy 21

Covid-19 safety measures: Hand sanitizer stations at every entrance; masks are mandatory when away from the table

Accessibility: Two short flights at the main entrance and to the patio, another two flights inside to reach the dining room

The food

Classic snacks inspired by the pubs of London—things like Welsh rarebit, Scotch eggs, fish and chips, and tikka masala—all made using local ingredients when possible. Doubling down on the pub vibes, there’s a (beef) Wellington Wednesday and a Sunday Roast (which is actually offered on Saturday night) that features roasted ribeye with Yorkshire pudding, roasted potatoes, veggies and pan gravy.





The drinks

A seasonal list of around 40 hand-crafted cocktails, including some British classics and signature creations inspired by British music and movies. The strong Ace of Spades (a nod to the Motörhead song of the same name) is made with St-Rémy brandy, Amaro Montenegro, blackberry and raisin syrup, burnt citrus bitters, and an orange twist. Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle of Beatrix Potter fame is a fruity concoction composed of Dillon’s Selby pineapple-honey gin, Montelliana spumante, passion fruit and rosemary. There’s also a selection of craft beers and ciders, both on tap and in bottles, and an interesting wine list that includes some U.K. bubbly. Hot tip: the current happy hour (Tuesdays through Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m) offers select cocktails for $10, draught beers for $6 and glasses of wine for $10.

The space

Inspired slightly by Alice in Wonderland, it’s easy to lose track of time concept of losing track of time in the space decked out with custom woodwork, cozy furniture and whimsical wallpaper. Without current restrictions, the dining room can seat 115 guests, while a semi-private called The Burrow can fit another 24. The three-level street-side patio adds space for another 80.