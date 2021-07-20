Food & Drink

What’s on the menu at Stock Bar, midtown’s new three-level restaurant from the Terroni and Cumbrae’s teams

By | Photography By Renée Suen |  

Name: Stock Bar
Contact: 2388 Yonge Street, 416-489-1020, stocktc.com, @stock.tc
Neighbourhood: Midtown
Owners: Stephen Alexander (Cumbrae’s) and Cosimo Mammoliti (Terroni, Sud Forno)
Chefs: Executive chef Giacomo Pasquini and chef de cuisine Jon Ward
Covid-19: Hand sanitizer stations at every entrance; contact tracing when checking in; tables are sanitized between seatings; plexiglass separations; masks are mandatory when away from the table
Accessibility: Fully accessible. An elevator that reaches all three floors can be accessed from the Helendale Avenue entrance.

The food

A menu of American-Italian bistro fare—a collaboration between Alexander, Mammoliti, Pasquini and Ward—that features dishes like calamari fritti, whole rotisserie chickens, Terroni’s classic funghi assoluti salad, sustainably farmed steaks, house-made pastas and pizza. It’s all made using ingredients from Stock TC, the building’s ground-floor grocery store. Coming soon: weekend brunch.

The cobb salad is a bowlful of iceberg lettuce, pulled rotisserie chicken, avocado, radish, egg, bacon, cambozola cheese and corn. It’s served with a lemon dressing. $19.

 

The seared steak tartare is topped with capers and chives, and served with gherkins, mustard and house-made crostini. $19.

 

A quenelle of house-made chicken liver parfait is topped with chives and served with mustard and house-made crostini. $15.

 

Toasted pain brioche comes stuffed with poached lobster and shrimp dressed in mayo, lemon, chili, tomato and chives. On the side: some potato chips. $25.

 

Ravioloni all’uovo features a pair of house-made pasta pockets filled with egg yolk, ricotta and spinach. They’re finished with butter, parmesan and fresh black truffle. $26.

 

The steak frites spotlights a 10-ounce prime picanha cut from Cumbrae’s. $26.

 

For this after-dinner treat, a sable base is topped with lemon curd, passionfruit curd and toasted meringue. $12.

 

The banana toffee pie stuffs a cookie crust with banana and caramel then caps it with whipped cream and shaved chocolate. $10.

 

A set of six warm-from-the-oven madeleines come with a pot of crème anglaise. $12.

 

Left to right: Jon Ward, Stephen Alexander, Cosimo Mammoliti and Giacomo Pasquini.
The drinks

An unconventional wine list that showcases predominantly smaller producers, including those which the group imports from Italy exclusively for Stock TC and Stock Bar. Guests who enjoy their wine at the restaurant can pick up a bottle downstairs on their way out. Cocktails are heavy on brown and earthy spirits, and inspired by international destinations. Also coming soon: wine tasting and classes led by Stock’s sommelier, Drew Innes.

The Stock Sour is made with Elijah Craig Bourbon, a nebbiolo float and lemon. $14.

 

The Holy Rosemary mixes Stoli vodka with rosemary, grapefruit and lemon. $14.

 

The Final Chapter is composed of bourbon, green chartreuse, maraschino and lemon. $14.

 

The refreshing Palm Springs is made with Cazadores tequila, Aperol, St. Germain, cucumber and lime juice. $14.

 

Group shot!
The space

Spread out over three floors of the heavily redesigned historic Postal Station K, every space has its own unique feel, from the sweeping ground floor terrace and the plush tavern on the second floor, to the crowning Montgomery Room and rooftop garden patio. While each space can seat 120 guests at maximum capacity, they are currently restricted to 80, so reservations are recommended. “We knew it was going to be a special place,” says Mammoliti. “Between the booths and banquettes, private areas and patios, there’s no bad seat.”

Open for lunch and dinner, the ground-floor terrace is decked out in greenery.

 

It also has its own bar in that wooden structure.

 

The second floor’s Tavern Room embodies the feel of classic American bistros.

 

Here’s the Tavern Room’s bar.

 

And some cozy booths.

 

The Tavern Room, continued.

 

This commissioned mosaic runs along the length of the Tavern Room’s west wall. It depicts the pink morning sunrise (or evening sunset) over the Canadian Shield’s islands and forests.

 

Housed in a new rooftop structure, the Montgomery Room is light and airy with a stunning mahogany ceiling designed to mimic a zig-zagging garden trellis.

 

Its gorgeous U-shaped bar is lit by a luminous rose dome.

 

The Montgomery Room, continued. It’s from this room that the rooftop garden patio is accessed.

 

The rooftop garden patio offers a panoramic view of the city from the and can seat up to 100 guests at lunch and dinner.

 

