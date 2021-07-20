What’s on the menu at Stock Bar, midtown’s new three-level restaurant from the Terroni and Cumbrae’s teams

Name: Stock Bar Contact: 2388 Yonge Street, 416-489-1020, stocktc.com, @stock.tc Neighbourhood: Midtown Owners: Stephen Alexander (Cumbrae’s) and Cosimo Mammoliti (Terroni, Sud Forno) Chefs: Executive chef Giacomo Pasquini and chef de cuisine Jon Ward Covid-19: Hand sanitizer stations at every entrance; contact tracing when checking in; tables are sanitized between seatings; plexiglass separations; masks are mandatory when away from the table Accessibility: Fully accessible. An elevator that reaches all three floors can be accessed from the Helendale Avenue entrance.
The food
A menu of American-Italian bistro fare—a collaboration between Alexander, Mammoliti, Pasquini and Ward—that features dishes like calamari fritti, whole rotisserie chickens, Terroni’s classic funghi assoluti salad, sustainably farmed steaks, house-made pastas and pizza. It’s all made using ingredients from Stock TC, the building’s ground-floor grocery store. Coming soon: weekend brunch.
An unconventional wine list that showcases predominantly smaller producers, including those which the group imports from Italy exclusively for Stock TC and Stock Bar. Guests who enjoy their wine at the restaurant can pick up a bottle downstairs on their way out. Cocktails are heavy on brown and earthy spirits, and inspired by international destinations. Also coming soon: wine tasting and classes led by Stock’s sommelier, Drew Innes.
The space
Spread out over three floors of the heavily redesigned historic Postal Station K, every space has its own unique feel, from the sweeping ground floor terrace and the plush tavern on the second floor, to the crowning Montgomery Room and rooftop garden patio. While each space can seat 120 guests at maximum capacity, they are currently restricted to 80, so reservations are recommended. “We knew it was going to be a special place,” says Mammoliti. “Between the booths and banquettes, private areas and patios, there’s no bad seat.”
