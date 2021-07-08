What’s on the takeout menu at Tacos 101, the much-missed taqueria’s new Kensington Market counter

Name: Tacos 101

Contact: 178 Baldwin St., @tacos101_to

Neighbourhood: Kensington Market

Chef and owner: Julio Campos

Outdoor seating: None

Covid-19 safety measures: Strict mask policy for staff and patrons, frequent sanitization, limited capacity indoors

Accessibility: Fully accessible

The food

Three years after being kicked out by a condo development downtown, Tacos 101 is back with a fresh Kensington Market storefront and (almost) the same menu. “This is a Mexican street-style taqueria,” says chef and owner Julio Campos. “It’s all about quick, delicious, healthy food.” The first thing you’ll see behind the counter is pork shoulder, hypnotically spinning on a spit as it slow-roasts while wearing a hat of onion and pineapple—that’s for the al pastor taco, the spot’s most-popular menu item. Tamales, taquitos, birria and sides like freshly baked tortilla chips served with house-made salsa or guacamole are also available. Soon to come: a few varieties of chilaquiles (corn tortillas fried with all kinds of good stuff) and moletes (an open-faced sandwich) for breakfast.

The drinks

Aguas frescas, like creamy horchata or sweet hibiscus, are a house specialty. There’s also a full spectrum of Jarritos, the beloved Mexican flavoured soda; Mexican Coca Cola, which trades high-fructose corn syrup for cane sugar; and a few other imported pops and fruit juices.

The space

When restrictions loosen, there will be limited indoor seating available, but the space is mostly made for takeout. With neon decals, oversized inflatable Jarrito bottles and a colourful mural depicting lucha libre wrestlers, Tacos 101 is a feast for the eyes, too. Fruta Libre—the taqueria’s sister business, which specializes in Mexican street corn, Tajin-spiced fruit and other snacks—runs out of the same location.