What’s on the menu at Bar Pompette, Little Italy’s new all-day French café and bar with a perfect back patio

Name: Bar Pompette Contact: 607 College St., @barpompette_to Neighbourhood: Little Italy Previously: The Walton Owners: Jonathan Bauer, Martine Bauer, Maxime Hoerth and Hugo Togni Chef: Martine Bauer (Pompette) Outdoor seating: Back patio Covid-19 safety measures: Hand sanitizer stations at entrance and doorways; tables are sanitized when guests finish their meal; masks are to be worn when leaving the table Accessibility: A raised lip at main entrance and low step up to the bar, washrooms and back patio
The food
During the day, there’s a short menu of freshly baked goods (pastries, baguettes) made next door at big-sister spot Pompette. The evening brings small plates of snacks (popcorn, olives, charcuterie, cheese, cornichons) to pair with cocktails and wine.
The café-by-day serves coffee-based drinks made using beans from Toronto’s own De Mello (as well as monthly-changing features from international roasters). At night, the menu transitions to boozier beverages, including wines by the glass and signature cocktails, some of which are spirit-free.
Sign up for our newsletterThanks for signing up!
For the latest on Toronto this spring, subscribe to This CityNow, check your inbox to complete your subscription
We won’t ever use your email address for anything else
Want even more Toronto Life? Follow us on social media.
The space
Between plush banquettes and a marble-topped bar, the walk-in only (for now) space can seat around 30 inside. But until indoor dining is back on the table, guests need to head to the bar’s backyard where they’ll find a romantic patio decorated with twinkle lights and sheltered by a canopy of trees.