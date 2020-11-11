Unionville’s top spots for takeout brunch, dim sum and steak dinners

Unionville is a picturesque neighbourhood of Markham with a population of around 30,000. And while it might be diminutive in size, it’s undoubtedly mighty when it comes to satisfying your hunger. From delicious dim sum to charming chocolate truffles, here are the best spots in Unionville for delivery or takeout.

Alchemy

This strip-mall cafe has garnered a bit of a cult following with its inventive brunch dishes. Brothers Edward and Ken Leung—each with an infectious passion for coffee and food—opened Alchemy in 2016. At any time of day, you can get their popular duck and waffles, the bountiful breakfast sandwich (scrambled eggs, cheese, caramelized onions, sriracha mayo) or braised pork belly and eggs to go. And if you need a pick-me-up, standout coffee drinks include the peaches and cream latte and the matcha affogato. 4361 Hwy. 7, Unionville, 905-604-6622, alchemycoffee.ca

Old FireHall Confectionery

Housed in a heritage fire station, this shrine for all things sweet has been satisfying the community’s sugar cravings for over a decade. Popular house-made confections include signature truffles in 35 flavours (it’s almost eggnog truffle time), sponge toffee, candy apples, cupcakes and fudge. They also have a stockpile of other goodies, like coffee, granola, Sloane tea and scented candles that smell good enough to eat. 170 Main St., Unionville, 905-415-9192, oldfirehallconfectionery.com

Terre Rouge

The dishes coming out of this modern French kitchen are equal parts French (technique), Asian (influence) and Canadian (ingredients). Fan favourites to enjoy at home include the bone marrow with escargot, buttermilk fried chicken, truffle-y pizza, chili-glazed lamb chops and sea bass–lobster bouillabaisse. 162 Enterprise Blvd., Unionville, 905-597-5668, terrerougetoronto.com

Next Door Restaurant

Take advantage of chef Isaac Co’s weekly rotating brunch and dinner platters. The mid-morning meal is a big ol’ spread of chorizo scrambled eggs, lamb sausage, shakshuka, Brussels sprouts hash, blueberry buttermilk pancakes and more. Recent dinner specials have included a seafood spread (crab cake croquettes, tiger shrimp, bay scallops) and a Greek-themed feast (pork tenderloin souvlaki, grilled branzino, P.E.I. mussels in ouzo sauce). 139 Main St. Unionville, 905-604-6983, nextdoorrestaurant.com

Kore Chicken

This quick-service counter specializes in air-fried chicken with super-crispy skin and juicy meat. Classic cluckers include their Korean-seasoned chicken with mild or spicy sauce, original fried chicken, or a half-and-half mix of both. If you’re chickened out, there are also dumplings (we like the cheese and honey butter ones) and udon bowls. 28 South Unionville Ave. #10, Unionville, 647-428-9997, 1966big.wixsite.com/korechicken

Casa Victoria

Have an at-home dim sum experience courtesy of Casa Victoria, Unionville’s fancy-schmancy Cantonese restaurant. Aside from the mandatory har gow (shrimp dumplings) and siu mai (steamed pork dumpling with fish roe), round out your lavish spread with beef tripe in XO sauce, salted egg yolk buns, baked barbecue pork buns with pine nuts, pumpkin and fresh lily congee and shrimp rice noodle rolls. The restaurant also offers meal combos that can easily feed a bubble of six to eight hungry people. 8601 Warden Ave, Units 4-6, Unionville, 905-948-1618, casavictoria.ca

Danny’s Fish and Chips

This strip-mall spot has been part of the neighbourhood for over 35 years, serving up fish and chips (or onion rings), poutine and mushy peas. Do yourself a favour and ask for spicy batter. 4721 Hwy. 7, Unionville, 905-474-9203, no website.

Bo Tree Plant-Based

Formerly Black Bear Japanese Fusion restaurant, owner Barry Chung rebranded it as Bo Tree Plant-Based Cuisine in January. The kitchen now serves vegetarian and vegan dishes like crispy tofu with shredded nori and a sesame-citrus dressing; a meatless okonomiyaki burger; and “unbacon” carbonara. For dessert, try his famous pineapple crème brûlée which comes served in a fresh pineapple. 4568 Hwy 7., Unit 3, Unionville, 905-940-9288, botreecuisine.com

Peter’s Fine Dining

This old-school steakhouse has been a part of Unionville’s culinary community for over four decades. Owner Tom Colomvakos (who is a dead ringer for Gene Simmons and also happens to have a KISS shrine on the restaurant’s lower level) prides himself on the classics. The take-out menu offers the greatest hits for decadent dining at home: jumbo shrimp cocktail, hefty crab cakes, New York striploin, bone-in ribeye, surf-and-turf platters and prime rib every Friday and Saturday. 5701 Hwy. 7, Markham, 905-294-9039, petersfinedining.com

Ambiyan Indian Restaurant

Owner Paul Sandhu (who also owns the new Ambiyan location at Yonge and St. Clair) prides himself on honouring traditional techniques, but with contemporary Canadian twists here and there. The takeout and delivery menus are scaled down, but still list terrific lunch combos. Dishes to get here include the feisty Ambiyan lamb curry, ghost pepper chicken bites (be careful), pakoras stuffed with Quebec brie, and navratan korma, a popular vegetarian dish of pineapple, mushroom and paneer in a cashew-based sauce. If you have room for dessert, their tender ras malai (ricotta dumplings in cardamom cream) make for a nice, not-to-sweet end note. 149 Main St., Unionville, 905-480-0094, ambiyan.com