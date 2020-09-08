Port Credit’s top spots for takeout tacos, barbecue, soft serve and smash burgers

Made up of 22 neighbourhoods, the city of Mississauga is the second most populated region within the GTA—and with great size comes a diverse and delicious selection of restaurants. Up next in our ongoing series of grab-and-go suburban eats: the best takeout from picturesque Port Credit, a sweet little slice of Mississauga on the lake. (We can’t promise we’ll hit all of the city’s 22 ’hoods, but we can try.)

El Jefe

This festive cantina serves up all kinds of fun in taco form, like the Vampiro (melted Oaxaca cheese and carne asada), the Camarones (pimento and lime salt shrimp) and the pineapple-y Pollo (pineapple-marinated chicken topped with tomatillo and Mexican relish). Bigger bites include a chimichanga stuffed with roasted chicken and cheese, and a burrito bowl brimming with rice, tomatillo, black beans, pico de gallo, mango corn salsa and guac. For dessert: their talk-of-the-town churros. 66 Lakeshore Rd. E., Mississauga, 905-990-5200, eljefepc.com

Colossus Greek Taverna

Since 1986, this family owned and operated restaurant has been serving up flavourful Greek dishes. Start with an order of their saganaki, then tuck into tender char-grilled octopus and some classic moussaka. If you’re feeding your bubble, the meal deal for four includes chicken or pork skewers, greek salad, tzatziki, pita and sides—and at just $35, it’s an absolute steal. Also available to go: their market fare (Cretan honey, Greek extra-virgin olive oil) and Greek-imported wine and spirits. 280 Lakeshore Rd. E., Mississauga, 905-271-2853, colossusgreektaverna.com

Rosie’s Burgers

This new family-run burger joint specializes in sublime smash burgers. All patties here are are made with Ontario beef, smashed to order and topped with gooey cheddar on squishy potato buns. For a complete order, tack on a side of poutine topped with squeaky curds and a frosty chocolate shake. If you happen to be there on the weekend, be sure to throw in a few of their triple-chocolate cookies. 61 Lakeshore Rd. E., Mississauga, 905-288-5555, rosiesburgers.ca

Posta Italbar Cucina

Situated in the shadow of Port Credit’s lighthouse, this pastificio (and pizzeria and enoteca) offers Italian favourites made using ingredients within a 100-kilometre radius. They’re currently offering a few different Posta To Go family packs, and each one (papparedelle Bolognese, lasagne or veggie eggplant parm) serves four people and includes salad and bread. Bonus: You can add on a bottle (or three) of vino. We also recommend treating yourself to the Gelato Getaway, a big cooler container filled with the good stuff in flavours like mango, nocciola, amarena cherry or pistachio. 31 Lakeshore Rd. E., Mississauga, 905-891-0193, postaportcredit.com

Snug Harbour

Since 1996, people have been flocking to this seafood spot on the water. There’s a big wraparound patio with views of the harbour, but if you’re not down to dine in yet, get some of chef Tim Gojmerac’s creations to go. We’re partial to the seafood bouillabaisse chock full of fresh fish, or the decadent lobster macaroni. If you’re into turf more than surf, the Jack Daniel’s specialty burger is a solid choice. 14 Stavebank Rd. S., Mississauga, 905-274-5000, snugharbourrestaurant.com

Dairy Cream

Savour the last of summer days with something sweet from this dairy bar, popular with kids of all ages since 1958. Favourites include the fluffy marshmallow sundae, the extra-thick hot fudge milkshake and mammoth-sized funnel cakes topped with soft serve. But if you want to keep it simple, you can’t go wrong with a classic dipped cone. 715 Lakeshore Rd. E., Mississauga, 905-278-5641, dairycream.org

Doughboys Pizza and Chicken

Brand-spanking new to the Port Credit scene (but with two other locations in London), this hard-to-miss pizzeria (look for the bright-red building) specializes in all things chicken (wings, strips, sandwiches) and over-the-top pies. People who love pickles will get a kick out of the Dill Pickle pizza, a white-sauce pie topped with mozzarella, thinly sliced dills and a drizzle of dill oil (it’s better than it sounds). If that’s a bit too wacky for you, there are more traditional creations, like the Classic New Yorker topped with shredded pepperoni or the Mushroom Truffle, loaded up with roasted portobello and cremini mushrooms, parm and truffle oil. 152 Lakeshore Rd. E., Mississauga, 905-990-6060, doughboyspizzeria.ca

Pump House Grille Co.

Since 2003, the Pump has been a favourite haunt for locals who like wings. Get a pound or two to go, or order one of the pub’s new family bundles that serve up to four hungry people. There’s the Family Feast (wings, salad, deep-fried pickles), Games Night (wings, fries or onion rings, loaded nachos), and the Rib and Wing Bonanza Bundle (wings, ribs, fries, edamame beans). Also available to go: beer, coolers and bottles of wine. 40 Lakeshore Rd. E., Mississauga, 905-891-7867, pumphousegrilleco.com

La Villa Bakery

Pop into this Italian institution for a little something from the deli or hot table. Get a made-to-order sub sandwich (the prosciutto and hot salami is *chef’s kiss*) or one of their speciality pizzas, many of which are vegetarian (eggplant parm, spicy bruschetta, potato and sweet peppers). The hot table features different specials every day of the week, but chicken parm, veal, meatballs and Italian sausage are daily staples. Go on a Friday for lasagna and arancini. 331 Lakeshore Rd. E., 905-274-5225, lavillabakery.com

Fired Up!

Since 2016, this barbecue joint has been serving the people of Port Credit smoked meats, flame-grilled seafood, signature skillets and hearty sandwiches. Takeaway features include a piri-piri chicken platter, baby back ribs smothered in sauce, and a mammoth meat platter that includes beef strip loin, ribs, piri-piri chicken, venison chops, Italian sausage, rice and veggies. Their signature poutine skillets—including a butter chicken version—are pretty tasty, too. 89 Lakeshore Rd. E., 905-990-3473, firedupbbq.com

Ombretta Cucina + Vino

Frank Mazzonetto and Anthony Maniccia make modern renditions of Italian classics at their Lakeshore trattoria. Taste the tail end of summer with their peach salad, and then follow it up with some speducci (lamb skewers) and an order of chicken piccata. The Ombretta Burger, topped with smoked provolone, prosciutto, arugula and garlic aïoli, is another fan favourite. For dessert: an ice cream sandwich that swaps out the standard cookies for zeppole. 121 Lakeshore Rd. W., Mississauga, 905-271-2017, ombretta.ca

Indian Cuisine by the Lake

This longstanding spot has been owned and operated by the Sahdra family since 1984. For the perfect meal, start with an order of paneer pakora (fried cheese fritters), some mulligatawny soup and bhel puri (puffed rice tossed with peanuts, crisp noodles, potatoes and onions in tamarind sauce). For the main event, try the tandoori shrimp or some coconutty goat Madras curry. For a sweet finish, don’t pass on the creamy house-made pistachio kulfi. 56A Lakeshore Rd. E., Mississauga, 905-891-3333 indiancuisinebythelake.com