10 outstanding restaurants in Oakville for takeout and delivery

10 outstanding restaurants in Oakville for takeout and delivery

More From the Suburbs

With 13 different neighbourhoods and over 200,000 residents, the town of Oakville (yes, it’s still referred to as a town despite its population) offers all kinds of restaurants to choose from. In this fourth instalment of our new series, we round up 10 of the best grab-and-go options from this quaint west-end GTA suburb on the lakeshore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 7 Enoteca (@7enoteca) on Apr 11, 2020 at 9:24am PDT

7 Enoteca

With a Neapolitan pizza oven made from volcanic stone, and ingredients imported straight from Naples, you know you’re getting the real deal. Enjoy pie perfection with their Frutta Di Mare (mixed seafood), Matteo (three cheese with roasted garlic and prosciutto di Parma) or Sorrentina (buffalo mozzarella, tomatoes, prosciutto di Parma). Call to order. 216 Lakeshore Rd. E., 905 842 4777, sevenenoteca.com



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawarmarama (@shawarmarama) on Jul 9, 2020 at 6:51am PDT

ShawarmaRama

Here you’ll find mammoth portions of Mediterranean classics for very little money. Hallmark chicken or beef combos go for less than $10, and wraps spilling over with homemade falafel or chicken shish tawook start at a mere $8 each. For something fun, try the Rama Poutine, golden fries topped with the kitchen’s garlicky signature sauce. Need to feed a crowd at a socially distanced picnic? The best bet is their chicken saj shawarma platter. Call to order. 620 Ford Dr., 905-815-0909, shawarmarama.ca



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celadon House (@celadon_house) on Jun 27, 2020 at 12:06pm PDT

Celadon House

Named after ceramic vases from the Jin dynasty, this restaurant showcases comfort food from all over Southeast Asia. Best bets on the lengthy menu include the Hunan Dumplings (porky parcels smothered in a peanut and soy ginger sauce), homestyle chicken curry stew, Cha Beehoon (rice noodles tossed with chicken, shrimp, and mushrooms), and Fish Sarciado (breaded and fried tilapia). 630 Ford Dr., 905-257-5725, celadonhouse.ca



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stoney’s Bread Company (@stoneysbreadcompany) on May 4, 2020 at 9:55am PDT

Stoney’s Bread Company

This popular Kerr Street Village kitchen has been going strong since 2004. The menu here lists salads, pizzas, pastas and sandwiches made with their homemade bread. Fan favourites (and Stoney’s has a lot of fans) include their maple-glazed salmon salad, the coastal mushroom pizza and the slow roasted lamb sandwich. 325 Kerr St., 905-849-3627, stoneysbreadcompany.com



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janeymaceats 🌱 (@janeymaceats) on Nov 11, 2017 at 11:09am PST

Adonis Mediterranean Cuisine

Situated in a strip mall, this family-run restaurant serves up heaping helpings of Mediterranean favourites. Their mezze platter (hummus, baba ghanouj, foolmedamess, labneh, taboule) makes for great grazing. There’s also the Adonis Shawarma of tender chicken topped with bacon and grilled pineapple, a rack of lamb if you’re feeling indulgent, and the vegetarian cabbage roll delight (grape leaves, falafel, tabouli and hummus) if you want something light(er). For dessert: Mama’s Homemade Baklava. Call to order. Debit or credit only. 497 Pinegrove Rd., 905-849-4944., adonisrestaurant.ca



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria (@vs.feasts) on May 14, 2020 at 3:56pm PDT

Wasabi & Teriyaki

This strip-plaza gem features fresh Japanese sushi and sashimi platters, udon combos, bento specials, and hot entrées. Diner favourites include unagi don (BBQ fresh water eel on rice), spider roll (soft shell crab), and spicy yakisoba (japanese soft noodles). Call to order. 117 Cross Ave, 905-844-4672, wasabidotteriyaki.wordpress.com



View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Habanero (@thehabanero_oakville) on Apr 13, 2018 at 8:43am PDT

The Habanero Taqueria

This fast-casual taqueria specializes in customizable tacos, burritos and bowls, made to order. Of the menu items, the slow-roasted barbacoa burrito is a winner; so is the juicy steak bowl. And don’t sleep on an order of house-made nachos and salsa or the spiced Mexi Fries. Call to order. 1289 Marlborough Ct., 289-837-0111, thehabanero.ca



View this post on Instagram A post shared by @terracetakeaway on Aug 29, 2019 at 1:50pm PDT

Terrace Takeaway

This kitchen, run by the parish of St. Joseph’s Ukranian Catholic Church, has been dishing up stick-to-your-ribs Ukranian comfort food for eight years now. Menu hits include the varenyky (crescent-shaped dumplings stuffed with potato and cheese), hearty cabbage rolls filled with buckwheat (kasha), patychky (marinated chicken thigh skewers) and the kyivska koorka (chicken kiev). Call to order or order online. 300 River Oaks Blvd., 289-430-0369, terracetakeaway.ca



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boon Burger Oakville Ⓥ 🇨🇦 🌱 (@boonburgeroakville) on May 11, 2020 at 5:17pm PDT

Boon Burger Café

‘Boon’ means bean in Afrikaans, and it’s an apt name for a plant-based restaurant co-owned by a South African expat. The many vegan dishes include bean-based or “chickun” burgers. Favourites include the Bacun Cheezeburger, the Big Kahuna Chickun burger (grilled pineapple, barbecue corn chips), and the Grilled Fauxmage sandwich (a plant-based grilled cheese). But there’s also plant-based poutine, pizzas and dairy-free desserts. 497 Dundas St. W., 905-257-0799, boonburger.ca



View this post on Instagram A post shared by @hungriihijabii on Jul 6, 2020 at 2:46pm PDT

Maro’s Bistro

Of the vibrant (and creatively named) creations at this Middle Eastern kitchen, you can’t go wrong with Bella and the Beast (fried cauliflower), A Day In Lebanese Mountain (fried eggplant and zucchini) and their signature dish, Here Comes the Bride (sea bass dusted with fragrant spices on a bed of tahini or baba ganoush). 135 Kerr St., 289-837-2389, marosbistro.com