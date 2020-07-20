10 incredible restaurants in Markham for takeout and delivery

10 incredible restaurants in Markham for takeout and delivery

More Takeout and Delivery

Among epicureans in the know, Markham has a long-held and much-deserved reputation for offering phenomenal Chinese food. But it’s also one of the fastest growing cities in the province, and its bill of fare is expanding with its population. In this second instalment of our new series on sublime suburban gems, we’ve selected 10 fantastic spots for Indian, Japanese, Peruvian, Caribbean and, of course, Chinese takeout and delivery in Markham.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⓜⒶⓈⓉⒺⓇⓈⒾⓜⓅⓁⒾⒸⒾⓉⓎ (@inspirerestaurant) on Apr 22, 2020 at 1:36pm PDT

Inspire Restaurant

Known for dishing out innovative fare, this intimate modern Asian spot features creations like shiitake udon carbonara, pad kra pao lasagna and prawn burgers. 144 Main St. N., Unit 1, 905-554-2889, insprestaurant.com





View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇨🇦L.IP🇲🇴 (@lydelicious) on Mar 3, 2020 at 7:00pm PST

India’s Taste

Tucked away in an industrial area of the city, this restaurant, formerly an all-you-can-eat buffet, has pivoted to online orders and contactless pickup. Favourites include tender goat biryani, paneer tikka masala and rich butter chicken. 680 Denison St., 905-948-0909, indiastaste.ca





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zen Japanese Restaurant (@zenjapaneserestauranttoronto) on Jul 16, 2020 at 1:47pm PDT

Zen Japanese Restaurant

For sublime sushi, sashimi and specialty dishes imported from Japan, look no further than this fancy Japanese restaurant. Must-orders include the Hokkaido uni temaki set, omakase sushi to go, and the indulgent A4 Miyazaki Wagyu sukiyaki bento. Bonus: right now, Zen is offering 10 per cent off all pickup orders over $50. 7634 Woodbine Ave., 905-604-7211, zenjapaneserestaurant.com





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Chicos Brasa Markham (@loschicosbrasa) on Apr 12, 2020 at 12:51pm PDT

Los Chicos Brasa

This restaurant specializes in Peruvian staples, as well as charbroiled rotisserie chicken. Fan favourites include the lomo saltado and the tilapia ceviche. But if you need to feed an army-sized family (or if your normal-sized family is just really hungry) throw down for the Mega Meal, which includes two whole rotisserie chickens and a bunch of sides. 5308 Hwy 7, 905-209-9100, loschicosbrasa.com





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little Miss Hungry📍YVR (@missseneats) on Jul 10, 2019 at 7:47am PDT

Cravins Caribbean Grill

If you want to be transported to the tropics without leaving Toronto, try this family-run outpost that specializes in authentic Trinidadian cuisine with a dash of Jamaican flair. They offer lunch specials for under $10, including jerk pork, tender curry goat and chicken roti. 7270 Woodbine Ave., 905-415-0078, cravins.ca





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cathy🌷| Toronto Food (@cfoodtravels) on Jul 10, 2020 at 9:30am PDT

Big Beef Bowl

For silky strands of hand-pulled noodles, Big Beef Bowl is the place. Try the Complicated Cow offal noodle bowl, cucumbers with pig ears or chicken heart skewers. Equally tasty dishes include the pork potstickers, spicy braised brisket bowl and pork belly skewers. 8362 Kennedy Rd, 905-470-7575, bigbeefbowl.com





View this post on Instagram A post shared by WontonHut 雲吞棧 🇨🇦 (@wontonhut) on Jun 6, 2020 at 8:58pm PDT

Wonton Hut

Since 2009, this cozy kitchen has been serving up a concise menu of classic hits like noodle soup and lo mein. The plump shrimp wonton noodle soup and traditional Chinese dumpling noodle soup are popular for a reason, but the beef brisket lo mein and cuttlefish ball noodle lo mein are delicious runners-up. 3760 Highway 7 East, Unit 2A, 905-604-9060, wontonhut.ca





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Always Hungry (@hungreview) on Jul 11, 2020 at 12:49pm PDT

Gal’s Sushi

This sushi spot features the requisite staples, but also offers specialty Korean dishes and combos. For a glorious (and very pretty) spread, choose any of their aptly named Best Choice Trays, each a solid mix of sushi, sashimi and rolls. Other popular dishes are L.A. galbi, comforting bibimbap and crispy don katsu. 3621 Hwy 7 East Unit.106, 905-305-7753, galsushi.com/markham





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jo (Toronto Food & Lifestyle) (@hungry.jo) on Jul 8, 2020 at 6:40pm PDT

Pâtisserie Fleur

Edible art can be found in the form of dainty European pastries and cakes at this quaint boutique bakery. The sweetest pick-me-ups include the picnic-ready afternoon tea takeout, sesame noir cakelettes and layered soy crêpe cake wonder. 180 Enterprise Blvd Unit 103, 905-604-8009, patisseriefleur.com





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Vuong (@lvfoodie92) on Jul 1, 2020 at 11:23am PDT

Skyview Fusion Cuisine

For your dim sum fix, head to Skyview Fusion Cuisine. Crave-worthy creations include their famous baked BBQ pork buns, steamed pork dumplings (siu mai), sticky rice wrapped with pork, egg yolk and conpoy (dried seafood), almond-crusted deep-fried shrimp balls and the specialty: dan dan noodle soup with peanuts. 8261 Woodbine Ave., Unit 8, 905-944-9418, skyviewfusioncuisine.com