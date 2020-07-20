Food

10 incredible restaurants in Markham for takeout and delivery

Among epicureans in the know, Markham has a long-held and much-deserved reputation for offering phenomenal Chinese food. But it’s also one of the fastest growing cities in the province, and its bill of fare is expanding with its population. In this second instalment of our new series on sublime suburban gems, we’ve selected 10 fantastic spots for Indian, Japanese, Peruvian, Caribbean and, of course, Chinese takeout and delivery in Markham.

 

Inspire Restaurant

Known for dishing out innovative fare, this intimate modern Asian spot features creations like shiitake udon carbonara, pad kra pao lasagna and prawn burgers. 144 Main St. N., Unit 1, 905-554-2889, insprestaurant.com
 
 

 

India’s Taste

Tucked away in an industrial area of the city, this restaurant, formerly an all-you-can-eat buffet, has pivoted to online orders and contactless pickup. Favourites include tender goat biryani, paneer tikka masala and rich butter chicken. 680 Denison St., 905-948-0909, indiastaste.ca
 
 

 

Zen Japanese Restaurant

For sublime sushi, sashimi and specialty dishes imported from Japan, look no further than this fancy Japanese restaurant. Must-orders include the Hokkaido uni temaki set, omakase sushi to go, and the indulgent A4 Miyazaki Wagyu sukiyaki bento. Bonus: right now, Zen is offering 10 per cent off all pickup orders over $50. 7634 Woodbine Ave., 905-604-7211, zenjapaneserestaurant.com
 
 

 

Los Chicos Brasa

This restaurant specializes in Peruvian staples, as well as charbroiled rotisserie chicken. Fan favourites include the lomo saltado and the tilapia ceviche. But if you need to feed an army-sized family (or if your normal-sized family is just really hungry) throw down for the Mega Meal, which includes two whole rotisserie chickens and a bunch of sides. 5308 Hwy 7, 905-209-9100, loschicosbrasa.com
 
 

 

Cravins Caribbean Grill

If you want to be transported to the tropics without leaving Toronto, try this family-run outpost that specializes in authentic Trinidadian cuisine with a dash of Jamaican flair. They offer lunch specials for under $10, including jerk pork, tender curry goat and chicken roti. 7270 Woodbine Ave., 905-415-0078, cravins.ca
 
 

 

Big Beef Bowl

For silky strands of hand-pulled noodles, Big Beef Bowl is the place. Try the Complicated Cow offal noodle bowl, cucumbers with pig ears or chicken heart skewers. Equally tasty dishes include the pork potstickers, spicy braised brisket bowl and pork belly skewers. 8362 Kennedy Rd, 905-470-7575, bigbeefbowl.com
 
 

 

Wonton Hut

Since 2009, this cozy kitchen has been serving up a concise menu of classic hits like noodle soup and lo mein. The plump shrimp wonton noodle soup and traditional Chinese dumpling noodle soup are popular for a reason, but the beef brisket lo mein and cuttlefish ball noodle lo mein are delicious runners-up. 3760 Highway 7 East, Unit 2A, 905-604-9060, wontonhut.ca
 
 

 

Gal’s Sushi

This sushi spot features the requisite staples, but also offers specialty Korean dishes and combos. For a glorious (and very pretty) spread, choose any of their aptly named Best Choice Trays, each a solid mix of sushi, sashimi and rolls. Other popular dishes are L.A. galbi, comforting bibimbap and crispy don katsu. 3621 Hwy 7 East Unit.106, 905-305-7753, galsushi.com/markham
 
 

 

Pâtisserie Fleur

Edible art can be found in the form of dainty European pastries and cakes at this quaint boutique bakery. The sweetest pick-me-ups include the picnic-ready afternoon tea takeout, sesame noir cakelettes and layered soy crêpe cake wonder. 180 Enterprise Blvd Unit 103, 905-604-8009, patisseriefleur.com
 
 

 

Skyview Fusion Cuisine

For your dim sum fix, head to Skyview Fusion Cuisine. Crave-worthy creations include their famous baked BBQ pork buns, steamed pork dumplings (siu mai), sticky rice wrapped with pork, egg yolk and conpoy (dried seafood), almond-crusted deep-fried shrimp balls and the specialty: dan dan noodle soup with peanuts. 8261 Woodbine Ave., Unit 8, 905-944-9418, skyviewfusioncuisine.com

