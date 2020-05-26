Toronto restaurants and stores selling boxes filled with everything you need for a backyard barbecue

Toronto restaurants and stores selling boxes filled with everything you need for a backyard barbecue

More on Takeout and Delivery

In typical Toronto-weather fashion, the city went straight from winter into summer—and now we’re all itching to get outside for some much-needed Vitamin D. A number of restaurants and food purveyors have come up with creative solutions to help us ring in barbecue season from the safety of our own backyards (or balconies or what have you). These boxes are filled to the brim with everything you need to get grilling (except for the actual grill) so you can responsibly host an outdoor family feast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheese Boutique (@cheese_boutique) on May 12, 2020 at 9:58am PDT

Cheese Boutique

Everyone’s favourite cheesemonger, Afrim Pristine, is putting together boxes chock full of everything you need to get grilling: NY striploins, burger patties, marinated pork loin, chicken breasts, sausages, hot dog buns, Martin’s potato rolls, various cheeses (of course) and rubs and sauces to take you to Flavour Town. Call to place your order. Available for pickup or delivery within the GTA. Customers picking up at the store must put on a mask before entering. $230. 44 Ripley Ave., 416-762-6292, cheeseboutique.com



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chefs Catering (@chefscateringco) on May 19, 2020 at 1:27pm PDT

Chefs Catering

With over 46 years of experience, this family-run business knows a few things about feeding people. Their new delivery service features an assortment of gourmet meat and grocery boxes, including the aptly named Grill Chef, which includes two pounds of ground beef, one pound each of bacon and peameal, top sirloin steaks, wild salmon, chicken breasts, pork chops and various accompaniments right down to chips and hummus. The Maritime box is equally bountiful, filled to the brim with salmon, halibut and tiger shrimp, as well as coleslaw and various veggies. Free delivery. 201-41 Britain St., 416-939-8515, chefscatering.ca/mrgoodmeats



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chop Steakhouse & Bar (@chopsteakhouse) on May 21, 2020 at 2:51pm PDT

Chop Steakhouse & Bar

This steakhouse’s Butcher Block program includes a bundle featuring the restaurant’s favourite cuts, times two: seven-ounce sirloin, six-ounce tenderloin, 12-ounce NY centre cut and a 14-ounce ribeye. The feast—which also comes with eight foil-wrapped potatoes, the brand’s “Old Chicago” steak spice, finishing salt and garlic butter—feeds up to eight hungry people. Bonus: all bottles of wine are half-price. Pickup or delivery through Skip the Dishes. 801 Dixon Rd., 416-674-7500; 3451 South Service Rd. W., Oakville, 289-881-7250, chop.ca/butcher-block



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Earls Kitchen + Bar (@earlsrestaurant) on May 13, 2020 at 3:02pm PDT

Earl’s

Stuffed with two racks of the chain’s popular ribs, two beef burger patties and two chicken breasts, Earl’s BBQ Pack also includes a cup of their signature BBQ sauce, Cajun spice, four freshly baked hamburger buns, a pack of cheddar slices, a head of green leaf lettuce and some potato salad. Get 20 per cent off when you pick up your order from the restaurant. Pickup or delivery through DoorDash and Skip the Dishes. 150 King St. W., 416-916-0227, ready.menu



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elle Cuisine (@ellecuisine) on Mar 21, 2020 at 9:01am PDT

Elle Market

Elle Cuisine’s new virtual market offers access to the products from local farms and suppliers that owner Lauren Mozer sources for her own in-house use. The Butcher Block sells everything from whole flattened chickens to 65-day dry-aged steaks, duck breasts and ground lamb meat. For seafood, you’ll find whole branzino, scallops and smoked salmon. While the proteins are ready to grill, there’s also the option to have them seasoned with any of the house rubs or marinades. Delivery fee based on distance, or free for orders over $300. ellecuisine.ca



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucia (@eatwithlucia) on May 9, 2020 at 1:30pm PDT

Lucia

This Junction trattoria is now selling Cottage Grill Kits in addition to its weekly rotation of prepared food and wine menus. “The Sicilian Bird” box features a flattened organic chicken ($25), while the “Black Sheep” includes enough marinated lamb chops to feed four ($40), and “The Best Damn Steak You’ll Ever Eat” is a 12-ounce striploin of American Wagyu from Snake River Farms ($85). For an extra $75, tack on a three-pack of Tawse wine and some hand sanitizer. Pre-order one day in advance. Pickup only. 1595 Dupont St., 416-901-4533, luciatoronto.com/takeoutmenu

Sign up for our newsletter Thanks for signing up! For the latest on Toronto during the crisis, subscribe to This City Now, check your inbox to complete your subscription SIGN ME UP Go! We won't ever use your email address for anything else GET MORE NEWSLETTERS Want even more Toronto Life? Follow us on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marben – Bar and Dining (@marbenresto) on May 24, 2020 at 11:51am PDT

Marben

Marben’s new BBQ Box includes everything you need for a DIY John’s Burger (a menu staple for 13 years now). The four-person kit includes four dry-aged patties, just as many brioche buns, and some aged cheddar and Branston pickle to top those burgers. Also: four garlic-miso sausages, four tandoori chicken kebabs and six ounces of braised brisket. All you need to do is fire up the grill and crack open something cold. $70. Pickup only, Tuesday to Sunday. 488 Wellington St. W., 416-979-1990, marben.ca



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mason’s Fine Foods (@masonsfinefoods) on May 24, 2020 at 4:26pm PDT

Mason’s Fine Foods

This midtown grocer has put together a summer barbecue box that includes the necessary proteins (dry-aged steaks, Berkshire pork chops) and sides (oyster mushrooms, fingerling potatoes with bacon and chives), with a focus on supporting local producers, . There will also be rotating specials depending on what they’re sourcing from Ontario farms. Various prices. Pre-order via email or phone. Pickup or delivery. 692 Mt. Pleasant Rd., 416-551-4825, masonsfinefoods.com



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oliver & Bonacini Hospitality (@oliverbonacini) on Apr 22, 2020 at 1:38pm PDT

O&B Grocery

In addition to the restaurant group’s curated grocery boxes, O&B is now offering a line of kits that include a number of grill-ready items. Choose from a pound of marinated octopus with a chimichurri garnish, brined and frenched pork chops, pasilla-rubbed lamb sirloin skewers, or whole dry-rubbed or smoked spatchcocked jerk chickens. Complete the meal with the Greek salad kit, a veggie-and-hummus platter or some slaw. $50 minimum for curbside pickup or $150 minimum for delivery. 33 Yonge St., oliverbonacini.com/grocery-delivery



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sariwon Korean BBQ (@sariwonbbq) on May 13, 2020 at 10:59am PDT

Sariwon

The online shop for this Korean barbecue restaurant doesn’t only stock lunch boxes and grocery staples, but also marinated meats like bulgogi, spicy pork and barbecue sets for three to eight people. Each set includes both marinated and L.A. kalbi, beef sirloin, pork belly and pork shoulder, plus a stew, side dishes, some vegetables, sauces and rice. Delivery available with a minimum order of $30. 7388 Yonge St., 905-881-5103, @sariwonbbq