What’s on the menu at Gold Standard, the sandwich shop’s new Queen West takeout counter

Name: Gold Standard

Contact: 1574 Queen St. W., no phone, breakfastsandwich.ca, @goldstandardsandwich

Neighbourhood: Parkdale

Previously: Kitten and the Bear

Owner: Zach Slootsky (The Federal)

Accessibility: Two-inch lip at entrance; take-out only, no washrooms

The food

A succinct menu of one burger and three sandwiches (four if you include the ice cream sandwich on offer). Although the menu’s petite, it lists more than double the edible offerings at Gold Standard’s Roncy takeout window.



The drinks

Gold Standard is unlicensed, so thirst-quenchers include house-made lemonade, as well as Arnold and Laura Palmers. The former Palmer subs unsweetened ice tea for the water in the lemonade, while the latter swaps out water for Club Mate, a yerba mate–based soft drink.

The space

This postage stamp of a sandwich shop was built out by Michael Dellios of Brothers + Sons. There are a couple of chairs snuggled into the big bay window, but the majority of the space is taken up by the counter. But when it’s warm and dry, customers can sit on the benches out front, tucking into their sandwiches as the 501 rolls by.