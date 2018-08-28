The Broadview Hotel’s Broadview Burger

20 There’s no cheese on this house-ground chuck-brisket patty, best eaten medium-rare, but you won’t miss it with the savoury mushroom ketchup and Pommery mayonnaise. $21. 106 Broadview Ave., 416-362-8439, thebroadviewhotel.ca







Cherry Street Bar-B-Que’s Double Stack Cherry Mac

19 House-ground brisket patties are stacked with cheddar on a bun that barely contains the house-secret “Mac” sauce running down the mountain like a finger-licking avalanche. $14. 275 Cherry St., 416-461-5111, cherrystbbq.com







Ozzy’s Mustang Sally

18 Kensington’s new halal kitchen stacks two patties with beef bacon, cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato and golden onion rings, then douses it in barbecue and garlic sauces. $14. 66 Nassau St., 416-862-7983, @ozzysburgers







The Wickson Social’s Hand-Chopped Burger

17 Undressed save for melted aged cheddar and some house-cured bacon, this loosely hand-chopped patty is like the beautiful spawn of a burger and steak tartare. $20. 5 St. Joseph St., 647-748-1501, thewicksonsocial.com







Antler’s Game Burger

16 Chef Michael Hunter sources wild boar, bison and venison to create one supremely primal patty—and that’s before adding the duck-egg aïoli and optional $18 hunk of foie gras. $19. 1454 Dundas St. W., 647-345-8300, antlerkitchenbar.com







Eulalie’s Corner Store’s B.O.T. Burger

15 The O in this burger’s name stands for okonomiyaki—as in the mini–savoury cabbage pancake stacked between the brisket-chuck patty and the Kewpie mayo–slathered bun. $18. 1438 Gerrard St. E., 647-350-6263, eulaliescornerstore.com







Madame Boeuf Burger’s Madame Boeuf

14 The eponymous creation at Bar Begonia’s backyard burger joint comes with an all-beef patty, lettuce, tomato, cheese and an all-beef hot dog—butterflied for optimal stacking. $14.50. 252 Dupont St., 647-352-3337, madameboeuf.com







Kitson and Co.’s Classic Double Cheeseburger

13 The patties at this sandwich counter (topped with lettuce, tomato, American cheese, onions and tangy secret sauce) aren’t pancakes, and the Thuet bun adds even more height to each bite. $10.50. 1205 Queen St. W., 416-533-1205, kitsonandco.com







Poor Romeo’s PR Smash Patty Burger

12 This east-end snack bar’s beef is topped with gooey cheese, pickles and house-made special sauce, on a soft bun grilled in clarified butter. $15. 1029 Gerrard St. E., no phone, @poor_romeo_bar







Constantine’s Lamb Burger

11 Perfectly pink, pleasantly gamey Beverley Creek Farms lamb and creamy Ontario feta sit atop a red tomato jam that covers the bun like icing on a sheet cake. $21. 15 Charles St. E., 647-475-4436, constantineto.com







White Lily Diner’s Patty Melt

10 House-baked bread replaces the bun at this Riverside resto, where the patties are topped with chef Ben Denham’s American cheese sauce and poblano relish. $15. 678 Queen St. E.,416-901-7800, whitelilydiner.ca







Momofuku Kojin’s Easton-Blend Burger

9 A blend of chuck, skirt and short rib is cooked on a griddle and topped with red wine–braised onions, garlic mayo and a skirt of fried gruyère that hangs over the sides. $23. 190 University Ave., 647-253-6225, kojin.momofuku.com







Paris Paris’s Bacon Double Cheeseburger

8 Jonathan Poon’s trendy new wine bar does burgers, too. Two flame-broiled patties, layered with bacon strips and American cheese, are topped with whipped mustard, pickles, and a handful of diced onions so translucent and shiny they look like diamonds. $12. 1161 Dundas St. W., 416-535-5656, parisparis.ca







Cafe Cancan’s Barry’s Burger

7 At Victor Barry’s pretty-in-pink French bistro, a puck-size patty cooked to a perfect medium-rare (pink, just like the walls) is stuffed in a house-made milk bun and topped with gruyère, mayo remoulade, red onions and pickles. $22. 89 Harbord St., 647-341-3100, cafecancan.com







Rudy’s Rude Dude

6 Two griddle-smashed all-beef patties, a square of American cheese, a tomato slice, a lettuce leaf and some special “Rudy” sauce, all in a squishy bun, is Toronto’s closest approximation to the lusted-after Shake Shack. $9. 613 College St., 647-748-7839, rudyresto.com







Maple Leaf Tavern’s Cheeseburger

5 The chunky, bracingly tangy dill relish is the unsung hero here, layered atop a juicy ground strip loin patty with fancy house-made American cheese and creamy garlic mayo. $20. 955 Gerrard St. E., 416-465-0955, mapleleaftavern.ca







Harry’s Charbroiled’s Red Burger

4 This elevated take on a diner staple tops a red chorizo patty with mayo, oaxaca cheese and a fat pineapple ring. The Wonder Bread bun, though, keeps the burger from forgetting its roots. $14. 160 Springhurst Ave., no phone, harryscharbroiled.com







Gold Standard’s Telway Burger

3 Grilled in mustard and topped with pickles, onions and American cheese, wedged into a Martin’s potato roll and sold from a takeout window, it’s not gonna win any beauty contests—but it’s what’s inside that counts. $6. 385 Roncesvalles Ave., no phone, @goldstandardsandwich







Aloette’s Aloette Burger

2 This burger’s beefy bona fides are maxed out with the addition of some aged tallow to the grind. But it’s the grilled beaufort cheese, and its golden-bronze glow, that really sells this stunner. $20. 163 Spadina Ave., 416-260-3444, aloetterestaurant.com







Resto Boemo’s Double B Burger

1 The Double B burger at Resto Boemo, the Assembly Chef’s Hall booth run by chef Ivana Raca and former Bachelor Brad Smith, is our favourite burger in Toronto right now. Two beefy griddle-smashed patties absolutely bursting with beef flavour are topped with American cheese, crunchy shredded iceberg, paper-thin onion slices, the all-important pickle coins and special sauce, then nestled between a buttery toasted potato bun. It’s a complete—and completely addictive—package. $11.50. 111 Richmond St. W., 647-557-5993, @restoboemo

