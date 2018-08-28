Burger Kings

We went through many napkins and stuffed ourselves silly in search of the city’s most prime new patties

By Alex Baldinger and Rebecca Fleming | Photography by Vicky Lam | Styling by Carol Dudar |

The Broadview Hotel’s Broadview Burger

20 There’s no cheese on this house-ground chuck-brisket patty, best eaten medium-rare, but you won’t miss it with the savoury mushroom ketchup and Pommery mayonnaise. $21. 106 Broadview Ave., 416-362-8439, thebroadviewhotel.ca


 
 

Cherry Street Bar-B-Que’s Double Stack Cherry Mac

19 House-ground brisket patties are stacked with cheddar on a bun that barely contains the house-secret “Mac” sauce running down the mountain like a finger-licking avalanche. $14. 275 Cherry St., 416-461-5111, cherrystbbq.com


 
 

Ozzy’s Mustang Sally

18 Kensington’s new halal kitchen stacks two patties with beef bacon, cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato and golden onion rings, then douses it in barbecue and garlic sauces. $14. 66 Nassau St., 416-862-7983, @ozzysburgers


 
 

The Wickson Social’s Hand-Chopped Burger

17 Undressed save for melted aged cheddar and some house-cured bacon, this loosely hand-chopped patty is like the beautiful spawn of a burger and steak tartare. $20. 5 St. Joseph St., 647-748-1501, thewicksonsocial.com


 
 

Antler’s Game Burger

16 Chef Michael Hunter sources wild boar, bison and venison to create one supremely primal patty—and that’s before adding the duck-egg aïoli and optional $18 hunk of foie gras. $19. 1454 Dundas St. W., 647-345-8300, antlerkitchenbar.com


 
 

Eulalie’s Corner Store’s B.O.T. Burger

15 The O in this burger’s name stands for okonomiyaki—as in the mini–savoury cabbage pancake stacked between the brisket-chuck patty and the Kewpie mayo–slathered bun. $18. 1438 Gerrard St. E., 647-350-6263, eulaliescornerstore.com


 
 

Madame Boeuf Burger’s Madame Boeuf

14 The eponymous creation at Bar Begonia’s backyard burger joint comes with an all-beef patty, lettuce, tomato, cheese and an all-beef hot dog—butterflied for optimal stacking. $14.50. 252 Dupont St., 647-352-3337, madameboeuf.com


 
 

Kitson and Co.’s Classic Double Cheeseburger

13 The patties at this sandwich counter (topped with lettuce, tomato, American cheese, onions and tangy secret sauce) aren’t pancakes, and the Thuet bun adds even more height to each bite. $10.50. 1205 Queen St. W., 416-533-1205, kitsonandco.com


 
 

Poor Romeo’s PR Smash Patty Burger

12 This east-end snack bar’s beef is topped with gooey cheese, pickles and house-made special sauce, on a soft bun grilled in clarified butter. $15. 1029 Gerrard St. E., no phone, @poor_romeo_bar


 
 

Constantine’s Lamb Burger

11 Perfectly pink, pleasantly gamey Beverley Creek Farms lamb and creamy Ontario feta sit atop a red tomato jam that covers the bun like icing on a sheet cake. $21. 15 Charles St. E., 647-475-4436, constantineto.com


 
 

White Lily Diner’s Patty Melt

10 House-baked bread replaces the bun at this Riverside resto, where the patties are topped with chef Ben Denham’s American cheese sauce and poblano relish. $15. 678 Queen St. E.,416-901-7800, whitelilydiner.ca


 
 

Momofuku Kojin’s Easton-Blend Burger

9 A blend of chuck, skirt and short rib is cooked on a griddle and topped with red wine–braised onions, garlic mayo and a skirt of fried gruyère that hangs over the sides. $23. 190 University Ave., 647-253-6225, kojin.momofuku.com


 
 

Paris Paris’s Bacon Double Cheeseburger

8 Jonathan Poon’s trendy new wine bar does burgers, too. Two flame-broiled patties, layered with bacon strips and American cheese, are topped with whipped mustard, pickles, and a handful of diced onions so translucent and shiny they look like diamonds. $12. 1161 Dundas St. W., 416-535-5656, parisparis.ca


 
 

Cafe Cancan’s Barry’s Burger

7 At Victor Barry’s pretty-in-pink French bistro, a puck-size patty cooked to a perfect medium-rare (pink, just like the walls) is stuffed in a house-made milk bun and topped with gruyère, mayo remoulade, red onions and pickles. $22. 89 Harbord St., 647-341-3100, cafecancan.com


 
 

Rudy’s Rude Dude

6 Two griddle-smashed all-beef patties, a square of American cheese, a tomato slice, a lettuce leaf and some special “Rudy” sauce, all in a squishy bun, is Toronto’s closest approximation to the lusted-after Shake Shack. $9. 613 College St., 647-748-7839, rudyresto.com


 
 

Maple Leaf Tavern’s Cheeseburger

5 The chunky, bracingly tangy dill relish is the unsung hero here, layered atop a juicy ground strip loin patty with fancy house-made American cheese and creamy garlic mayo. $20. 955 Gerrard St. E., 416-465-0955, mapleleaftavern.ca


 
 

Harry’s Charbroiled’s Red Burger

4 This elevated take on a diner staple tops a red chorizo patty with mayo, oaxaca cheese and a fat pineapple ring. The Wonder Bread bun, though, keeps the burger from forgetting its roots. $14. 160 Springhurst Ave., no phone, harryscharbroiled.com


 
 

Gold Standard’s Telway Burger

3 Grilled in mustard and topped with pickles, onions and American cheese, wedged into a Martin’s potato roll and sold from a takeout window, it’s not gonna win any beauty contests—but it’s what’s inside that counts. $6. 385 Roncesvalles Ave., no phone, @goldstandardsandwich


 
 

Aloette’s Aloette Burger

2 This burger’s beefy bona fides are maxed out with the addition of some aged tallow to the grind. But it’s the grilled beaufort cheese, and its golden-bronze glow, that really sells this stunner. $20. 163 Spadina Ave., 416-260-3444, aloetterestaurant.com


 
 

Resto Boemo’s Double B Burger

1 The Double B burger at Resto Boemo, the Assembly Chef’s Hall booth run by chef Ivana Raca and former Bachelor Brad Smith, is our favourite burger in Toronto right now. Two beefy griddle-smashed patties absolutely bursting with beef flavour are topped with American cheese, crunchy shredded iceberg, paper-thin onion slices, the all-important pickle coins and special sauce, then nestled between a buttery toasted potato bun. It’s a complete—and completely addictive—package. $11.50. 111 Richmond St. W., 647-557-5993, @restoboemo

 

