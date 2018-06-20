What’s on the menu at Fabbrica’s new grab-and-go location in the PATH

Name: Fabbrica Contact: TD Centre, Concourse Level, 66 Wellington St. W.., 416-214-0320, fabbrica.mcewangroup.ca Neighbourhood: Financial District Owners: Mark McEwan Chefs: Head chef Justin Graham (One), Brooke McDougall (Bymark) and Drew Ellerby (One, Bymark)
The food
Hot and cold dishes from all over the Italian boot, everything from Roman pizza to Tuscan bruschetta and Sicilian arancini. There are always at least a dozen dishes on the hot table including meatballs, chicken cacciatore and gnocchi bolognese, all sold by weight, in addition to sandwiches and a 26-item antipasto bar.
The drinks
There are all the usual soft drinks on offer, along with some harder-to-find Italian pops like Lemoncoco and Limonata.
The space
The 2,900-square-foot space is jam-packed with food. There’s a take-out counter, an antipasti bar, a hot table and fridges packed with grab-and-go dishes, sauces and charcuterie board staples. And in the nooks, where there wasn’t room to stuff a fridge, there are shelves stocked with imported Italian goods like dried pasta, oils and balsamic vinegars.