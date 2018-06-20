Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Fabbrica’s new grab-and-go location in the PATH

By | Photography By Caroline Aksich |  

Name: Fabbrica
Contact: TD Centre, Concourse Level, 66 Wellington St. W.., 416-214-0320, fabbrica.mcewangroup.ca
Neighbourhood: Financial District
Owners: Mark McEwan
Chefs: Head chef Justin Graham (One), Brooke McDougall (Bymark) and Drew Ellerby (One, Bymark)

The food

Hot and cold dishes from all over the Italian boot, everything from Roman pizza to Tuscan bruschetta and Sicilian arancini. There are always at least a dozen dishes on the hot table including meatballs, chicken cacciatore and gnocchi bolognese, all sold by weight, in addition to sandwiches and a 26-item antipasto bar.

Let’s take a look at some of the items you’ll find at the antipasto and hot tables.

 

Mixed olives.

 

Caprese salad.

 

Baby gem lettuce topped with pickled onions and a buttermilk-avocado dressing—the most popular salad of the bar.

 

Pomodoro crostini.

 

Roasted carrots with ricotta and spiced honey.

 

Veggies, like these beans here, and shrimp.

 

Porchetta!

 

Roasted seasonal veggies tossed in balsamic. (Hi, Drew!)

 

The veal parm sandwich comes with a deep-fried cutlet slathered in tomato sauce and gooey mozzarella ($12). Additional ingredients (pickled eggplant, provolone, roasted peppers) cost an extra $0.75 each.

 

The porchetta sandwich is topped with salsa verde (parsley, shallots, garlic, capers, olive oil), sautéed rapini, preserved chilies and a smear of garlic aïoli. $12.

 

It took months to perfect the pizza dough. They tried dozens of flours, and mixed and matched blends from various grains. They ended up with an Italian product (made from Canadian wheat) that’s high in protein. The resulting 72-hour-proofed dough has a crispy bottom, but a super-fluffy crust that’s both chewy and airy.

 

A square of pepperoni pizza with a side of preserved chilies. $5.50.

 

The eggplant pizza is topped with fried eggplant, semi-dried cherry tomatoes, fior di latte and mozzarella. $6.50.

 

The porchetta pizza is topped with mustard-truffle sauce, garlic rapini, preserved chilies, mozzarella and ricotta salata. $6.50.

 

A bowl of beef bolognese spaghetti. $16.

 

Just in case you don’t want to DIY it up at the hot table, there are some prepackaged meals, as well.

 

And prepared sauces to-go.

 

And cheese and meat from the Cheese Boutique, too.

 

The drinks

There are all the usual soft drinks on offer, along with some harder-to-find Italian pops like Lemoncoco and Limonata.

The space

The 2,900-square-foot space is jam-packed with food. There’s a take-out counter, an antipasti bar, a hot table and fridges packed with grab-and-go dishes, sauces and charcuterie board staples. And in the nooks, where there wasn’t room to stuff a fridge, there are shelves stocked with imported Italian goods like dried pasta, oils and balsamic vinegars.

There’s no seating in Fabbrica, but a clutch of nine communal tables in the hallway are reserved for McEwan customers.

 

