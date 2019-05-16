The juicy story behind Yukashi’s rare melon
The juicy story behind Yukashi’s rare melon
By Toronto Life | Photography By Natasha Zimin |
By Toronto Life | Photography By Natasha Zimin |
We went inside the kitchen at Donna's to see how the sensational sandwich comes together
We went inside the kitchen at chef Rob Rossi's College Street restaurant to see how the pastas get made
We went inside the kitchen at Kojin to follow one of the restaurant's prime cuts from the aging fridge to the super-hot grill to the plate