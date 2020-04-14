A breakdown of 20 Toronto-based grocery delivery services

How to get everything from fresh produce to fresh croissants delivered to your doorstep

It wasn’t too long ago that having groceries delivered to your door was a luxury, not an essential service, and there were only a few big-name companies leading the grocery-delivery game. Now, with more and more people staying home and ordering in, a whole bunch of other Toronto-based brands have stepped up to help flatten the curve by bringing everything—from produce and pantry essentials to artisanal cheese and freshly baked croissants—right to you.

Cheese Boutique

It can take a while to get through when calling Cheese Boutique, but don’t let the busy signal deter you. Once you get one of the (somehow still chipper!) grocers on the line, they’ll verbally walk you through the store’s selection. Toronto chefs might pilgrimage here for fancy cheeses, imported butters and specialty charcuterie items, but Cheese Boutique also carries just about everything Loblaws would have—their selection’s just fancier. Their snack game is also one of the best in town. Tip: tell your personal CB shopper whether you’re suffering from a savoury hankering or a sweet tooth and let them surprise you. Free delivery, with current wait times of three days. $50 minimum. cheeseboutique.com

Cheese Magic

This Kensington cheesemonger is offering free delivery on orders over $25. They’ve posted their product list online, which is organized by type (gouda, cheddar, blue, ricotta) and country (Italy, Canada, Swiss, Spanish). You can order more than just comforting cheese, though—they also sell everything you’d need to build an impressive charcuterie spread including cured meats (spicy Genoa salami, Mennonite summer sausage), crackers, olives, mustards, dips (hummus, tzatziki) and cured meats. They also carry other tasty pantry items like honey, smoked salmon, sour cream, kefir and eggs. Deliveries take place on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. cheesemagic.ca

Chefs Catering

This 46-year-old family-run catering outfit has adapted to serve the house-bound world. They’re offering restaurant-quality ingredients, including premium beef cuts like filet mignon and wagyu, typically served at some of the city’s best restaurants. Their produce comes in a pre-assembled box loaded with asparagus, peppers, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and broccoli, alongside all the basics (onions, carrots, etc.). They’re also offering a $315 pre-designed meat-and-veggie option that will feed a family of four for a week and a half. Free delivery. chefscatering.ca

Corner Shop

This Latin American grocery-on-demand service has expanded their services to Canada. Their shoppers will brave big box stores (Walmart, Costco) and chain grocery stores (Organic Garage, Metro, Longos), alongside local specialty shops including De La Mer, Dufflet, Yam Chops, Harbord Bakery, Greenhouse Juice and Pet Smart. Delivery costs $10 per store, and Corner Shop charges an additional service charge. In the before times, customers could choose a delivery time, but these days, snagging your desired slot takes repeated refreshing. cornershop.ca

Easy Peasy Grocery Delivery

Before the pandemic, siblings Felicia and Jamie Somerton were busy running their eponymous design studio. When their workflow dried up, they decided to launch a grocery delivery kit service. Right now, they only have a single option on offer called the Fresh Essentials Kit. The $70, 35-pound box of food comes with fruit (apples, bananas), veggies (onions, carrots, cucumbers, mushrooms, potatoes, peppers, broccoli), eggs, pasta, bread and rice. There’s also a gluten-free option available. Delivery is free and guaranteed within 48 hours. eateasypeasy.com

Elle Cuisine Market

After losing over $1 million in sales over a 72-hour period, caterer Lauren Mozer knew that if her business was going to survive, it needed to evolve. She launched Elle Cuisine Market, which offers catered dinners alongside prepared foods like lamb tourtière and fresh pasta, as well as cooked proteins (citrus-roasted salmon, blackened flank steak) and raw ones (marinated spatchcocked chickens, dry-aged steaks, steelhead salmon and humungous scallops). When ordering, customers can also submit their grocery lists (including booze), and the Elle Cuisine team will do their darnedest to fill the order. You won’t receive grocery-store brands—Mozer is using her restaurant supplier connections. That means they’re vac-packing the meat at their catering facility and portioning things like grains in Mason jars. Delivery is free for orders over $300 (otherwise, a $25-$50 charge applies based on distance) and takes up to three days. ellecuisine.ca

Finesse Finish

This student-run house-painting company asked its employees to put down their brushes and pick up groceries, instead. Customers fill out a form detailing the product, quantity and preferred brand, and the student shoppers do their best to retrieve everything on the list. Prior to delivery, a receipt is forwarded to you while the groceries are being packed and sanitized. The founder of the company, Vincent Nguyen (who founded Finesse Finish while he was a student), isn’t pocketing any delivery-fee profits—they’re instead being funnelled to drivers and used to subsidize senior discounts. Payment by e-transfer or cash is due upon delivery, but to minimize contact no change will be provided. Deliveries start at $35. finessefinish.com

Fresh City Farms

Fresh City Farms offers online shoppers a large catalogue of organic, small-batch, artisanal or local suppliers such as St. Urbain bagels, Alchemy Pickle kombuchas, Ying Ying tofu, Evelyn’s Crackers and Lee’s Ghee. There’s a $27 minimum order, plus a delivery fee of $3 to $3.50 that’s waived for orders of $75 and up. Delivery days vary by neighbourhood. Note: Fresh City Farms isn’t currently accepting new customers, but there’s a waitlist you can join. freshcityfarms.com

GoJava Grocery

Office towers were GoJava’s bread and butter up until a couple of weeks ago, as they were primarily focused on delivering coffee and snacks to corporate meetings. Now, GoJava’s selling actual bread and butter through their new grocery service, which promises next-day delivery on orders placed before 4 p.m. Their selection isn’t expansive, but it’s well-rounded with a balance of everyday items and gourmet specialty foods like Speducci Mercatto cacciatore, Mountain Oak aged Dutch gouda and Emerald Grasslands butter. They also have a few prepared meals from Brothers Butcher Shoppe (lasagna, chili) and Village Juicery (various salads, chia pudding). A delivery fee of $5-$10 is tacked on to every order. gojavagrocery.ca

Grocery Gateway

Longo’s online shopping platform only lets you browse their aisles virtually. There’s a $50 minimum order, plus a delivery fee that starts at $7.99. Like many delivery services, getting a desired time slot can seem nearly impossible right now, but Grocery Gateway releases new ones every morning. grocerygateway.com

Grow Gather & Co.

This new delivery service, born out of pandemic times, was created to support local farmers and suppliers who would typically sell their goods to restaurants. That means their fancy food baskets include stuff from places like Famiglia Baldassarre (fresh pasta), Chantecler Boucherie (artisanal meats), Eby Manor (farm-fresh milk), Propeller (coffee) and Tasso Baking (some of the city’s best croissants). Choose a pre-built one (the small basket for $100 includes enough good food to feed two to three people for just as many days) or design your own. Note: due to overwhelming demand, there’s a bit of a backlog right now, which means you may have to wait up to five days for your order. growgatherandco.com

The Healthy Butcher

While they might be best known as purveyors of grass-fed beef, happy hens and heritage pork products, the Healthy Butcher is about more than just meat. They also carry fresh, frozen and canned seafood, as well as organic produce, artisanal bread, Ontario cheeses, fancy butters and cleaning products. After their home delivery service was overwhelmed in late March, they decided to suspend service to the general public (registered customers can still order food, though). In the meantime, you can sign up for the waitlist. thehealthybutcher.com

Hooked

Seafood shop owners Kristin and Dan Donovan are asking customers to shoot them an email to customers@hookedinc.ca, and they promise to give you a ring back within a day. One of their knowledgable fishmongers will walk you through that day’s selection of prepared foods (gefilte fish, salmon rillettes, crab cakes) and raw seafoods (spot prawns, Pacific halibut, manila clams, rockfish). Free delivery for orders over $50. hookedinc.ca

Inabuggy

This online shopping platform sends personal shoppers to big chains (FreshCo, Walmart, Metro, Costco), boutique grocers (McEwan, Summerhill Market, Bruno’s) and pharmacies (Rexall). They’ll also nab you a bottle of your favourite blend from the LCBO or a six-pack of something from the Beer Store. The good: Inabuggy lets you put items from multiple stores into the same delivery. The bad: you pay for the convenience—it’s $19.99 for the first store, plus another $9.99 for every additional one they have to go to. inabuggy.com

Instacart

The sudden surge in demand for Instacart’s services has made it almost impossible to snag a delivery slot for items from Loblaws, Pusateri’s, Eataly, Bulk Barn and Walmart. (Apparently, placing your order around 4 a.m. is the trick.) Delivery fee varies by order size and delivery time; there’s also an additional service charge slapped onto each order. instacart.ca

Labbaik

Last year, Middle Eastern grocery store Iqbal launched an online shop specializing in one thing: halal meats. Since the pandemic was declared, people have been hungry for their modestly priced chicken, veal, lamb and beef. As a result, they’ve been so overwhelmed that they’re now closing their online store for days at a time. Luckily, they post the next date that they plan to take orders, so you’ll know when to try again. Hopefully, they’ll sort the kinks out soon, as their parent company is working to launch a full online store in the coming weeks. Delivery costs vary, charges depend on distance from the shop. labbaik.ca

Mama Earth Organics

This organic subscription service might be best known for their purple tubs of produce, but they do more than deliver veggies. And there’s no pressure to commit—they take one-off orders and offer customers the option of building their own bundles, too. The best deal are the pre-composed baskets, which come in a variety of sizes and permutations (local-only products, fruit only, fruit and veg, veg only, etc.). However, they also offer prepared foods (cioppino, lobster mac and cheese, vegan pierogies), as well as high-quality meat, seafood, dairy products, baked goods and even flower seeds. Due to a surge in demand, they’ve temporarily stopped accepting new customers, but are working toward opening up to the public again soon. Free delivery. mamaearth.ca

Runner

Runner started as way to get LCBO products delivered to your door in under two hours. The platform has expanded its offerings to include pet essentials as well as fancy snacks (Squish candies and organic tortilla chips), organic baby food, Advil and even toilet paper. A flat $10 order fee applies with no minimums or maximums. getrunner.io

T&T Supermarket

Toronto’s popular Asian supermarket chain has launched an online store selling only non-perishable goods. Items on offer include everything from peanut oil and canned quail eggs to bulgogi sauce and fancy rice varieties like black jasmine and sushi-grade grains. Their selection of instant noodles is particularly impressive. Kitchen gadgets—including rice cookers and steamer baskets—can also be tacked onto an order, along with laundry detergent. Shipping starts at $7 for orders under 20 pounds. Note that delivery times aren’t guaranteed—expect your order to arrive within one to two weeks. tntsupermarket.com

Tasteport

After you download this app to your phone, it uses your GPS coordinates to connect you with nearby specialty grocers. The initial premise behind the app was to connect smaller Indian, South Asian, Middle Eastern, halal and vegetarian shops with a broader audience. Currently, Heeva Fine Foods, Super Tehran and Bismillah Grocers are on the app, which is offering free delivery through April. tasteport.com