Rental of the Week: $3,800 to live in the King West apartment of a pro soccer player

By | Photography By Andrea Simone |  

Address: 75 Portland Street, Unit 110
Neighbourhood: King West
Agent: Property Management Toronto Inc.
Price: $3,800 per month

The place

A furnished two-bedroom condo in Seventy5 Portland.

Here’s the entrance:

The living area:

And the dining area:

The kitchen is continuous with the living and dining areas:

There’s only one bathroom, and this is it:

Here’s the master bedroom:

And the guest bedroom is set up as a sitting area:

The history

The 11-storey condo building, completed in 2011, has an interior dreamt up by French designer Philippe Starck. Professional soccer player Stefan Frei bought the condo in 2013 during his Toronto FC days. When he was traded to the Seattle Sounders, he kept the property. It has been leased out by a management company ever since. It’s available October 1.

Major perks

This unit has a 500-square-foot, street-level terrace, which comes with a barbecue and patio furniture:

Possible deal breaker

The building is big on bare concrete, so this wouldn’t be a good home for anyone who doesn’t enjoy an industrial aesthetic.

By the numbers

• $3,800 per month
• 1,000 square feet
• 2 bedrooms
• 1 bathroom
• 1 terrace
• 1 parking spot

