Rental of the Week: $6,250 per month to live in a former factory in Little Italy

By | Photography By Barbora Simkova |  

Address: 200 Clinton Street, Unit 7
Neighbourhood: Little Italy
Agent: Robin Farb-Eckler, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $6,250 per month

The place

A furnished two-bedroom in the Button Factory Lofts.

Here’s the living area, with French doors to the patio:

There’s room for a dining table:

Yeah, this is the office, but the main thing here is the cat:

There are two bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

And the other. The flooring is the factory’s original maple:

And one of two bathrooms:

The history

The century-old brick factory was converted into 13 townhouse lofts in 1996. This unit’s owner, Rachel Low, the executive director of the Eatable food film festival, lived here until recently. Now, she’s renting the place out. It’s available immediately.

Major perks

Not everything here is antique. Earlier this summer, the kitchen got new appliances, cupboards and countertops:

Plus it has a 21-foot ceiling, which really opens up the space:

Possible deal breaker

Don’t expect any concierge service or shared amenities in this condo building: like a lot of loft conversions, it doesn’t have any of that stuff. What you see is what you get.

By the numbers

• $6,250 per month
• 1,720 square feet
• 11-foot ceilings
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 parking spot

The Hunt

