Rental of the Week: $8,000 per month for a penthouse spitting distance from Rogers Centre
Address: 20 Blue Jays Way, Unit 2402
Neighbourhood: King West
Agent: Cristina Osorio, Real Estate Homeward, Brokerage
Price: $8,000 per month
The place
A two-bedroom penthouse in The Element Condos.
The history
The owner, a young professional, bought this unit in 2010. He’s now moving into a house, but he plans to keep this place as an investment property. It’s available furnished or unfurnished.
Here’s the foyer:
There’s a den:
And here’s the living area:
The dining area:
The kitchen:
The master bedroom has balcony access:
And the master ensuite has marble walls:
Major perks
Both of the unit’s balconies have views of the CN Tower and Rogers Centre, so impressing out-of-town guests should be a cinch. Also, if one happens to be a Blue Jays player, it’s hard to find a shorter commute to the office:
Possible deal breaker
The interior was designed with a single occupant in mind, so the second bedroom only has a Murphy bed, and the existing decor isn’t particularly family-friendly:
By the numbers
• $8,000 per month
• 2,150 square feet
• 9-foot ceilings
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 2 balconies
• 2 parking spots