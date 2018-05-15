Rental of the Week: $8,000 per month for a penthouse spitting distance from Rogers Centre

Address: 20 Blue Jays Way, Unit 2402

Neighbourhood: King West

Agent: Cristina Osorio, Real Estate Homeward, Brokerage

Price: $8,000 per month

The place

A two-bedroom penthouse in The Element Condos.

The history

The owner, a young professional, bought this unit in 2010. He’s now moving into a house, but he plans to keep this place as an investment property. It’s available furnished or unfurnished.

Here’s the foyer:

There’s a den:

And here’s the living area:

The dining area:

The kitchen:

The master bedroom has balcony access:

And the master ensuite has marble walls:

Major perks

Both of the unit’s balconies have views of the CN Tower and Rogers Centre, so impressing out-of-town guests should be a cinch. Also, if one happens to be a Blue Jays player, it’s hard to find a shorter commute to the office:

Possible deal breaker

The interior was designed with a single occupant in mind, so the second bedroom only has a Murphy bed, and the existing decor isn’t particularly family-friendly:

By the numbers

• $8,000 per month

• 2,150 square feet

• 9-foot ceilings

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 2 balconies

• 2 parking spots