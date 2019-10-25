What TL Insiders can look forward to in November

October was another fantastic month for TL Insiders. Members enjoyed one-of-a-kind meals, including a bubbly brunch at Auberge du Pommier and an epic seven-chef dinner at Canoe. They also took in some cocktail-making classes at PrettyUgly, and interesting talk with financial experts from Willful and Wealthsimple. And November is looking just as exciting, if not more so. Here’s just a sample of some upcoming events and offers.

A delicioso brunch at Buca Eglinton

On November 10, Buca’s executive chef Rob Gentile will welcome celebrated Italian chef Sarah Ciccolini from Santo Palato restaurant in Rome to collaborate a delicioso brunch menu featuring classic dishes from both sides of the Atlantic.



A taste of New Zealand

The Chase Fish and Oyster is hosting a multi-course feast full of New Zealand flavours on November 11. Insiders will discover why New Zealand is becoming one of the most exciting food destinations on the planet, and how its indigenous cuisine is experiencing a renaissance. They’ll also have a chance to win a trip to explore the country in person.



A wine maker’s dinner at Buca Eglinton

On November 11, Italian chef Sarah Ciccolini and Toronto chef Rob Gentile are teaming up again—but this time they’re doing dinner. Guests will enjoy a five-course dinner paired with just as many Super Tuscan wines from Ruffino Estates (plus some bonus welcome prosecco).



A good ol’ fashioned bourbon dinner

TL Insiders are invited to Jump on November 12 for a four-course bourbon-infused dinner, complete with bourbon cocktail pairings. Whether you prefer your bourbon straight up or on the rocks, you won’t want to miss this boozy affair.



Fried bird is the word

Fans of fried chicken will want to flock to Momofuku Noodle Bar on November 12 for this lunch-and-learn, at which chef Hans Vogels will show Insiders how to make both southern- and Korean-style fried chicken.



Making connections

Join Canadian Club Toronto on November 12 at the Fairmont Royal York when David Bensadoun, CEO of ALDO Group, will present how the multinational company isn’t just selling shoes, but rather providing its customers with an experience while creating a strong connection with its brands.



A Masterclass with a chief media officer

On November 13, Insiders are invited to an evening with Alex Panousis, president and chief media officer of Havas, the community director of TechTO and host of MarketingTO, one of the largest marketing and tech forums in the city.



A feast in the east

Start the holiday season off with a bang at Leslieville’s Core Restaurant. Enjoy a five-course feast of chef Hyun Jung’s contemporary Canadian cuisine, with wine pairings.



Cheese Boutique x Biff’s Bistro

Say “oui” to cheese! On November 19, Insiders will join chefs John Horne and Bill Osborne, and maître fromager Afrim Pristine for the cheesiest dinner imaginable. The evening will begin with a wine and cheese reception, followed by a three-course dinner incorporating a blend of Ontario and French cheeses. Each guest will go home with their own signed copy of Pristine’s cookbook, “For The Love of Cheese”.



Exclusive first sips

On November 19, Insiders will get a first taste of the not-yet-released chardonnay and pinot noir from Niagara’s Le Clos Jordanne wines, alongside cheese and charcuterie platters from chef Romain Avril. TL Insiders will have the opportunity to hear about Le Clos Jordanne’s journey first-hand from the original and current winemaker, Thomas Bachelder.

An after-hours party at the Cheese Boutique

Once all the other customers have left the building, TL Insiders will remain, touring the legendary cheese vault and sampling all the best the shop has to offer—think caviar, white truffles, Pugliese burrata, 80-year-old barrel-aged balsamic and 60-day dry-aged beef. Everything will be cooked and demonstrated by chef Cory Vitiello and maitre fromager Afrim Pristine. And as if it can’t get any better than all that, there’ll be beer and wine, too.

