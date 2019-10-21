A Q&A with Adjoa Winful, a TL Insider, on her fully booked calendar and networking with new people

A Q&A with Adjoa Winful, a TL Insider, on her fully booked calendar and networking with new people

We chatted with TL Insider Adjoa Winful, a 37-year-old entrepreneur, about her experience with the membership so far.

Tell us a bit about yourself.

The most unique thing about me is that I’m a twin. I work for the Interior Designers of Canada, but I also have my own business called Nadjoa Media that curates content to be used for podcasts, YouTube videos or blogs. I was born in Toronto but my parents moved us to Ottawa when I was around two years old. When I was seven going on eight, we moved to Ghana. I lived there until I was 17, after which I came back to Canada to finish high school and go to university. When I graduated, I moved back to Ghana for six years. I came back to Toronto for good in 2013. My siblings had already moved here, and I felt like I should come back to be a part of corporate Canada’s rat race.

Which neighbourhood do you live in?

I live in North York, around Don Mills and Sheppard. I love it because it’s very family-oriented and multicultural.

What does your free time look like?

I watch a lot of reality TV. Real Housewives of Atlanta, Real Housewives of Potomac, 90 Day Fiancé—all of them. I also love going out to eat with my friends, whether it’s for brunch or dinner. And I enjoy having friends over to my house and cooking for them.

Any favourite brunch spots?

Insomnia, Old School and School, to name a few. I also love Hot House Cafe.

Why did you become a TL Insider?

A friend of mine invited me to a TL Insider event once and I really enjoyed it. I like how it gives you access to events in the city that you wouldn’t be privy to otherwise. My calendar is always booked full of interesting things to do now—I never have a dull moment anymore. It also allows me to network and meet new people.

Any favourite events so far?

I really enjoyed the end-of-TIFF brunch at Montecito, and the barbecue brunch at the Canadian Film Centre, as well. I’m a big fan of the food events.

Is your twin an Insider, too?

She isn’t yet, but she does attend most of the events with me.

