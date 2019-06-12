A Q&A with Jeffrey Gingras, a TL Insider, on discovering new restaurants and enjoying one-of-a-kind meals

Toronto Life Insider is a membership club that gives you front-of-the-line access to the best experiences and offers in the city. With your membership, you get an upgraded subscription to Toronto Life that includes access to signature events (like a taco party with La Carnita), hands-on workshops (hello, cocktail-making classes from top bartenders), hard-to-get tables at some of city’s best restaurants (we’re looking at you, Momofuku Kojin) and candid conversations between TL’s editor-in-chief Sarah Fulford and some of the city’s most interesting characters.

We chatted with TL Insider Jeffrey Gingras, a 29-year-old integrated marketing manager, about his experience with the membership so far.

Tell us about yourself.

I’m an integrated marketing manager at TMX Group, which operates the Toronto Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange. I handle pretty much all the digital marketing efforts for our newest site, TMX Matrix. I was born and raised in Newmarket, but I went to U of T and I’ve been living in Toronto for the past 12 years.

What do you love about your city?

Toronto summers—there’s nothing better than spending a sunny Saturday in a park or on a patio. And I love my neighbourhood, too. I’ve lived at Church and Shuter for the past couple years. It’s nice and close to my office so I get to walk to work every day. And it’s within walking distance from other neighbourhoods that I like to visit, like Cabbagetown and St. Lawrence.

What does your free time look like?

I’m a pretty active person and I’m into cross-fit. But I’m also a really big foodie, and I love cocktails.

Any favourite spots for that food and those cocktails?

I like to change it up quite often, but anything on Ossington is pretty fun and Boehmer is a favourite of mine. I also really like Actinolite—I actually attended an R&D Night there, it was the first TL Insider event I went to.

Why did you became a TL Insider?

I really like the magazine and TL’s online presence, too. When I want to find new places to eat, I usually look to Toronto Life. I thought it would be a great experience that would allow me to participate in exclusive events at great restaurants.

What have you done so far?

I recently attended Hot Docs. Thanks to my Insider membership, I got some free passes to see the Trixie Mattel documentary, Moving Parts, which was really interesting. I’ve also been to three R&D Nights, including the one at Cava last week, and all of them have been so good. The food has been amazing and it’s cool that the chef is there to walk you through the meal. It’s also nice to meet other people who have the same interests, and it’s a good networking opportunity.

Have you convinced anyone else to join?

Yes! Two people in my office just become Insiders, as well as two other friends of mine.

Any upcoming events you’re looking forward to?

I’m pretty busy right now, but when I’m freed up towards the end of June I’m definitely looking forward to more R&D dinners.

