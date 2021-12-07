What’s on the menu at Neon Tiger, OddSeoul’s new sister spot in the Annex

Influences from Malaysian, Indian, Korean and Hakka cuisine underpin a vibrant menu that shares some of its genes—namely those behind squash poutine, bulgogi cheesesteak and jap chae—with sister snack bar OddSeoul. There’s a solid selection of snackables and shareables: think prawn tacos with a Thai remoulade, chili soy chicken wings and a siu mai dog so good it should come with some kind of warning label. A few substantial main dishes make this a suitable dinner spot, too. The duck fried rice, topped with seven ounces of perfectly mid-rare duck breast, is an indulgent knockout.
The drinks
A bevy of house-made syrups and infusions, like lotus-infused vodka and sesame seed syrup, give this playful cocktail menu its edge. It’s mostly Pan-Asian riffs on classics and some familiar favourites from OddSeoul, like the bourbon-heavy Seoul Sour. There’s a tight beer menu (Tsingtao, Sapporo, Asahi, Tiger) and a wine list that focuses on organic bottles and full-bodied reds.
The space
With gleaming neon lights, lots of restored vintage signage and the persistent thrum of bass, this place is well-engineered for a rollicking night out. The higher you climb in the three-storey space, the more intimate the feel: the third floor, which seats 22 and currently doubles as a private event space, will be a hybrid dining/karaoke area by next spring.